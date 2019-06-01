Lisa Ray Slams Newspaper For Its ‘Casual Sexism’ For Using A Racy Picture With An Article About Her Memoir

Recently, actor-model Lisa Ray was interviewed by The Telegraph about her debut book and memoir Close To The Bone. But instead of using her author image provided by her publisher, the newspaper instead used one of her more glamorous images as the cover.

Furious about this action of the newspaper, Lisa took to Instagram, sharing a picture of the article and reprimanded the newspaper for using the image in an article where she basically talks about “struggling as a woman with overcoming sexist stereotypes.”

“Does anyone else see the irony in using THIS image – instead of an author image provided by my publisher – for an article about my memoir, Close To The Bone, where I talk about struggling as a woman with overcoming sexist stereotypes? Just landed in Kolkata and I must say I’m disappointed With TheTelegraph unless I’m missing the punchline? I’ve written in depth on this manner of casual sexism during the 90s in India in Close To The Bone but it seems it still persists. We NEED to change the narrative,” she wrote.

Her debut book, Close To The Bone, documents her battle with cancer and her journey till date. Diagnosed in 2009, Lisa is now cancer free and a proud mother of twin girls Sufi and Soleil. The book also sheds light on her story of being a young teenage model, growing up in Toronto, all the challenges she faced and how she came out stronger than ever.