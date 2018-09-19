Lisa Ray On Her Recently-Born Twin Daughters Via Surrogacy And “Growing Into Motherhood”

On 16th September, Indo-Canadian actor Lisa Ray became the mother of twin daughters Sufi and Soleil, who were born via surrogacy, and like every new mom, she hasn’t stopped gushing about her new role in life since. She had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma (a form of blood cancer) in 2009. It required her to be on medication for the rest of her life, which rendered her incapable of carrying a child.

“When I was younger, I didn’t want kids,” she added “But after going through multiple myeloma and getting married at 40, my inner beliefs changed. I started feeling, I would like to be a mom. But cancer treatment had put an end to my fertility and the medication I take, means I can’t carry a child. I honestly didn’t mourn that aspect of my life as we are so fortunate to have options,” she said. She tied the knot with her long-time partner, Jason Dehni, in 2012.

“We also wanted to explore adoption, but thought surrogacy would be quicker as international adoption is a lengthy process. We were wrong. Surrogacy was a long, hard… heartbreaking road to travel, but I’ve forgotten about the difficulties now. People tell me labour is something similar—agonising when you are in it, but all the pain is forgotten once you hold your baby,” she added.

Moving past the stigma attached with surrogacy, Ray wants to break the narrow mentality attached to it. “Our girls were born in Tbilisi, Georgia. We chose Georgia finally as surrogacy is legal and well supported there. Tbilisi was a beautiful city as well. I stayed there for two months; Jason flew in for their birth but had to return to Hong Kong shortly after,” she said.

They have named their girls Sufi and Soleil. “I wanted to spend a few hours with them to see who they were. Then we remembered—when Jason and I got engaged in Napa Valley we stayed at a places called Auberge du Soleil, the Inn of the Sun. And we decided if we have a daughter we would name her Soleil. Sufi is about love, music and the mystery of life—it was a natural fit. Of course, in some small way, it’s a way to honour Nusratji [Fateh Ali Khan] and his legacy as well. Then my husband realised that Sufi plus Soleil equals Soufflé—the best, most delicate, hardest to execute dish,” she said.

“Motherhood is like drilling into your heart. It’s also like trying to change your clothes in the middle of a roller coaster ride—new skills all the way. There’s a new level of anarchy and love in my life now, but also a fullness that’s hard to describe,” she said. “I’m growing into motherhood. No one tells you your relationship with your children will grow day by day. You love them but you start out strangers. Slowly they teach me who they are. They are opposites in nature—Sufi is strong-willed and restless already, she scrutinizes the world like a CEO and Soleil looks at everything with wonder, like a poet.”

She wants to grow them as “who they are meant to be.” “I don’t know how it’s going to turn out, but that doesn’t matter either. When I look at them, I see hope and wild, untamed dispositions,” she said.

H/T: Vogue