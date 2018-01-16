‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ Screening Disallowed By Mumbai Museum Because “Kids Might See It”

It’s appalling how fear of culture is taking away the creativity freedom time and again. It’s difficult to fathom if we’re growing with time or dragging down the upscaling time to regressive level.

The film Lipstick Under My Burkha, which had to fight many censorship battles before it released, is yet again facing some trouble. The Prince of Wales Museum or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya has disallowed the movie from being screened in the exhibition ‘India and the World: The Changing Narrative’, because of its sexual content. The exhibition, which took place from January 12 to 14, was to discuss the changes these movies have brought in the Indian Cinema. The films which were finally screened were Newton, Mukti Bhawan, Qarib Qarib Single, Ajji, A Death In The Gunj, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Lagaan (replacing Lipstick Under My Burkha).

The movies for the festival were curated by veteran screenwriter Anuraadha Tewar. According to Huffington Post, Anuraadha had sought permissions from respective production houses and also arranged for the technical conversion required to screen the film at the museum’s indoor auditorium. However, Anuradha was informed about the drop of the movie from the festival a fortnight before the screening by museum officials.

The museum director, Sabyasachi Mukherjee told Huffington Post, “What if children entered the screening room? After all, ours is an open venue. There was an anxiety from the education department of the museum about the film and hence we made a request to get it removed.”

Anuraadha, however, called this a lame excuse and said that this issue was never brought up with her. She said, “To say that the museum was incapable of managing a festival of this scale and pulling it off would be an understatement. But that’s the least of the problems. To have them generally hostile and uncooperative in many ways would still be dealt with. But to force me to delete a film from my list as a curator after having invited the makers and gotten permission, with lame excuses, and to then mess it up with the wrong listing (after the film’s exclusion, the museum sent a press release mentioning the film in its line-up) and not even apologizing, is shameful, discourteous and a demeanor completely unsuitable to a curator of the arts. I am saddened, appalled and cannot fathom this lack of decency. Not to mention an imposition of personal choice despite being a curator of the arts.”

The speed at which creative freedom is being thwarted in our country is alarming. Your views?

H/T: Huffington Post