Lilly Singh Becomes The First Woman To Host Her Own Late Night Show

Canadian YouTuber, comedian and actress Lilly Singh, better known as her alter-ego ||Superwoman||, became popular for her witty vlogs, reflections on brown identity and unicorn love all around the world, especially among the Indian diaspora, who could relate to her humorous sketches on NRI mannerism, Indian parents, Indian marriage, etc.

Now the Indian-Canadian comedian is all set to host her own late night show titled A Little With Lilly Singh which will air on NBC, making her the only woman to do so. Lilly made an official announcement of the same, when she appeared on another late night show, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Lilly Singh Spills the Tea About Her New NBC Late Night Show Lilly Singh celebrates the announcement of her new NBC late night show, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, with a Champagne toast with Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers.

Lilly’s half-hour program will begin airing from September this year. Talking about what’s in store for the audience, she shared, “I truly get to create a show from scratch. I get to make it inclusive, I get to create comedy segments, interview people and really create something that I believe in. And I’m so honoured and humbled.”

She called the prospect of being an Indian-Canadian woman with her own late-night show “a dream come true.”

H/T: The Quint