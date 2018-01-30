Life Coach Nidhika Bahl On Battling Depression And Teaching Pageant Contestants Body Positivity

Nidhika Bahl is a voice that we need to hear loud and clear. After battling clinical depression for six years, she made a phenomenal comeback with her book The Queen Of The Comeback. She is also an entrepreneur, motivational speaker, strategic interventionist, and celebrity life coach.

During those years of intense life transformation, Nidhika discovered her passion for helping people take immediate control of their mental, emotional, physical and financial destiny. This inspired her to initiate her quest for personal leadership, empowerment, and intentional living.

Nidhika continues to inspire many others who are struggling with various issues in their life by talking about her experiences. In this interview, she talks about her journey, the importance of mental health and how to harness one’s potential to live the life that one wants. Excerpts:

Can we talk about your battle with clinical depression?

It started in 2007, I had suicidal thoughts and had told my family about it, but they didn’t take it seriously until I attempted suicide once. My doctors said that I was severely depressed and there are only two ways to help me. One was giving me a shock treatment or putting me on sedatives. I started taking sedatives then, and it made me so numb that my thinking capacity had slowed down to such an extent that I could not work any longer. Fortunately, I got introduced to a network marketing business. It was during this time that I came across a lot of motivational videos through this business. In those days they used to release a CD with the video, so when the CD used to be out, I used to be happy and till the time another CD used to come, I would go into depression again. I told this to someone who was also a part of network marketing and they suggested I go for books instead of videos. Back then, I used to get repelled by books and used to think that reading is as dull as studying. I laughed it off saying that I can’t study anymore. But my friend assured me that these are interesting reads, and I got started with reading books. I started with reading one book a month and eventually was reading one book a day.

I remember that I read some 300 books and then I came across this book by Joyce Meyer called Battlefield of the Mind. I was impressed by the book and searched her on YouTube to listen to her. In one of her videos, there was this woman who asked a question that why am I in pain even when I have been a good daughter, a good wife and a good mother. This question resonated with me so much because even I had the same issue in my mind since the time I started sinking into depression. To this question, Joyce answered that God knows that even though you hurt now, you can heal and once you heal you can help others around you. These words were my turnaround point. I stopped considering myself a victim and actively started making efforts to get better. Slowly and steadily everything changed, my medications reduced, I started becoming happier and finally, I was out of it.

Mental health is not given much importance in India, do you think that’s changing now?

It is changing, I think. Schools these days are actively arranging workshops and extra-curricular activities for engaging students to keep them happy and joyful. But our world is changing at a faster pace than our lives, and I think there’s much more that needs to be done. Sometimes when I go to schools for a talk, some children come and tell me that they have tried to have a conversation about their mental health with their parents, but it is waved off by saying that it’s natural or it will be fine. So I think, we need to create much more awareness regarding mental health issues and their symptoms.

I’ve spoken to many entrepreneurs, and they say that work-life balance is a myth. What are your thoughts on this?

Most of the time, entrepreneurs have to put in a lot of efforts for little outcomes and hence, they get caught up in their work. About work-life balance, I think we must do whatever fills up our soul. We must at least dedicate one hour of our day to relax and do what makes us happy. I think a work-life balance must not be measured by the quantity of time we dedicate to each of the spheres in our life but by the quality of it. So focus on quality instead of quantity and try to maintain some work-life business.

What activities do you suggest we must pursue to calm our minds and body?

There are a lot of ways these days to do that, and people have their own favorite routines such as dance and yoga to calm the mind and the body. Two of my favorite ways are journaling all the anxieties and negative experiences and Mandala therapy. Journaling helps you to put your thoughts out there instead of suppressing them. This is very powerful because once you release your negative emotions you can make way for the positive ones but if you suppress them, it builds up slowly and comes to the surface and makes your mental state even worse. Another way is Mandala therapy, this is for those who don’t like to write journals, they can vent out their negative emotions by colouring. It’s a very effective therapy and practicing it for even 10 minutes daily will lead to positive changes.

I’m curious to know how we can harness our internal healing power. Since you have studied this, please tell us.

I believe in the power of metaphors and imagination. If we can visualize metaphorically about the outcomes that we desire, things fall in place, and the situation changes from a negative one to a positive one. The power of imagination is intense. Our brain detects the difference between reality and imagination vaguely, and if we are able to practice this technique effectively, then we can bring about positive changes in life and even in daily life situations.

What do you think was your most significant comeback in life?

I think the biggest comeback has been getting cured of my depression. When I was first diagnosed with it, doctors were also not too sure if I can recover completely. But after four years into it, I started taking conscious efforts and started working on myself. So from recovering to doing all the things after that like writing a book to speaking about depression, it has been a phenomenal journey. I feel I have just started out and there’s much more that I still have to do.

What was the toughest phase of your comeback journey?

I think the toughest phase is when you are just starting out to make a comeback because, in the beginning, you have to push yourself harder without expecting a lot of results. There were days when I couldn’t see any improvements in myself, but I had to go on and such times can be really hard. So the beginning and the phase where you feel you are stuck with no results is the toughest phase, but when you look back at your journey, you realize that every step you took was as essential as the first and the last step you took.

You are a life coach for Ms. Diva contest as well. Beauty contests create many insecurities in women regarding their looks which undermines their confidence. How are you encouraging body positivity?

My goal is to make them realize that they must accept themselves the way they are. There’s a lot of competition in such contests and it might appear natural to compare yourself to others, but that will only lead to more insecurities. Also, finalists encounter a lot of stress in such contests because of fear of losing after coming so far in the competition. My goal is to prevent them from sliding into depression and provide the necessary support whenever they require it. Another most important reason for being a life-coach on such a show is that I want them to spread positivity to others as well. Most of the contestants have substantial social media following and children from schools and colleges follow and get inspired by them. It’s essential to exert the right kind of influence when you are in a position of power. Hence, I want to make sure that they’re in a healthy state of mind and spreading the right message and influencing the coming generation in the right way.

What is the flip side of success and limelight? How to handle the pressure that comes with success?

Most successful people encounter a dark side of success when people around them put them on a pedestal. People around us start thinking of us as extraordinary people when they see our success, and that puts a tremendous pressure. Then there are those people who will criticize you for every small mistake you do or just everything you do. I’d like to explain this with a children’s story called the water bugs and the dragonfly.

In this story, the water bugs disappear when they go to leaves. But actually, they are turning into a dragonfly after metamorphosis from sunlight. Once a baby water bug goes on leaves and turns into a dragonfly, he’s excited to go back to water bugs and tell them about this. But he can’t because he won’t survive in the water and has to make a decision whether to go or not. The moral of the story is you become a different person when you reach the top there’ll be many who’ll criticize you and pull you back, and you have to mostly let go such people.

Tell us about the most fantastic comeback you have encountered.

It’s challenging considering that I’ve met so many inspiring people in my life. But one person I distinctively remember whom I met at Tony Robin’s event. He had no legs and arms but he was so full of life, he was giving high-fives with his shoulders, dancing and talking to a lot of people. I realized that your life is what you make out of it. There’ll be difficult situations, but you are what you make out of that situation. That day I learned that the power to turn your life around lies solely with you.