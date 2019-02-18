Lieutenant Hina Jaiswal Inducted As The First Woman Flight Engineer By IAF

For the first time ever, The Indian Air Force has inducted a woman flight engineer- Flight Lieutenant Hina Jaiswal, who successfully completed her course at 112 Helicopter Unit, Air Force Station, Yelahanka.

Hailing from Chandigarh, Hina was commissioned into the engineering batch of the IAF on January 5, 2015, after she received a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Panjab University.

According to the IAF, “Hina has served as chief of firing team and battery commander in a frontline Surface to Air Missile squadron, before being selected for the prestigious Flight Engineers’ Course. She successfully completed the course and earned her Flight Engineer’s wing on February 15,2019.”

Hina describes her achievements as a “dream come true” and according to the IAF, “Since childhood, she had aspired to don the soldier’s uniform and take on the skies as an aviator. Finally, her dreams have manifested into reality after successfully graduating for the alma mater of Heli-lift.”

As a Flight Engineer Hina will be posted to operational helicopter units of the IAF and would routinely operate in demanding and stressful conditions, ranging from the freezing Siachen Glacier to the seas of the Andamans.

H/T: The Times Of India