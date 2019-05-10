LGBTQ+ Job Fair To Be Held In Bangalore Brings Together Companies Who Stand By The Community

In an initiative to provide job opportunities to the LGBTQIA+ community members, a two-year-old platform, Pride Circle, is organising a job fair exclusively for them on July 12 in Bangalore.

Called the Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity or RISE, the event is said to be one of its kind in India where over 300 applicants and 50 companies including those from the IT sector, hospitality, banking, and finance are expected to be in attendance along with start-ups.

Founded by award-winning Diversity & Inclusion professionals Ram and Srini, the inception of Pride Circle took place to bring together people from the communities and executives in the workplaces who want to be allies but do not know how.

“After section 377 (that criminalised homosexuality) was read down by the Supreme Court, there were some companies that expressed solidarity, and coloured their logos in rainbow hues. However, not many have inclusive policies such as covering costs for gender affirmation surgeries,” shared Ram with The News Minute. “Discrimination is still rampant, especially in formal workplaces – it’s tough to survive if you’re out or you have to keep pretending to be in the closet. There have been instances where a trans person has been selected for an interview, but they are simply not able to go in because the security personnel do not allow them.”

The primary aim of the fair is to bring together companies that are willing to stand with the LGBTQI+ community and provide them with livelihoods without discrimination. As the fair begins on July 12, Ram explained that the event will have three major aspects which will include a daylong conference, a job fair, and a marketplace for half the day each which will be held at The Lalit Ashok.

The conference will observe global and national executives and renowned LGBTQI+ representatives from the Indian community such as Akkai Padmashali, who will be talking about inclusion practices which the companies in India can adopt. With 50 companies participating in the event, the community members will get a chance to interact with them, where they can also make use of the opportunity of the interview zone taking the process forward.

In addition, the marketplace will have stalls set up by queer people who own their businesses. “The idea behind this is to show that entrepreneurship is a real option for the LGBTQI+ community, and to also showcase them as options for other companies to do business with… diversify their partnerships and vendors,” shared Ram.

To be able to participate in the job fair, one has to register and/or send in their resume as walk-ins are not allowed. The website to register for the event will be up by May 15.

H/T: The News Minute