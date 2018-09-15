LGBTQ+ Activist Dhrubo Jyoti Discusses Caste-Queerness In A Twitter Dialogue With IWB

The LGBTQ+ community certainly has a reason to rejoice with the scrapping of Section 377. That doesn’t, however, mean that the end of the battle is here.

In fact, if we really think about it, the SC verdict is just the beginning of a long journey. Right from personal rights to the resolution of conflicts within the LGBTQ+ community, there is a lot that remains to be done.

The dynamics are way more complex than they appear from a distance. There remain societal attitudes to be changed that no SC verdict can really help with. Add to it the complicated interplay of gender and caste and the pictures get even grimmer.

In a recent Twitter chat with IWB, writer and LGBTQ+ activist Dhrubo Jyoti discussed caste-queerness & intersection of cultures in the community, helped us look at the situation from a vantage point and made us realise the magnanimity of its complexity.

Here are excerpts from the interaction:

On seeing the scrapping of Section 377 as just the beginning

Dhrubo Jyoti on Twitter @indianwomenblog There are two strands of thought. One says the next set of fights will be in court — over marriage equality, inheritance and adoption. The other thinks the fight is more structural, and will have to do with questions of health, housing, education and employment. 1/

Dhrubo Jyoti on Twitter @indianwomenblog For me, if queerness is a fight for dignity and respect in everyday life, that fight cannot be fought in the court. it needs to be fought in our colleges, offices and streets.and ensuring jobs/education is more imp for me than marriage

On the consequences of the scrapping on actual social acceptance

Dhrubo Jyoti on Twitter @indianwomenblog I honestly think rural-urban is not a great frame to think about acceptance. There are plenty of queer people who live outside major cities and negotiate with society and their queerness — maybe not in the “fabulous” pride model that we are familiar with but in other ways

Dhrubo Jyoti on Twitter @indianwomenblog I think important that we don’t pivot towards one kind of media coverage.

Dhrubo Jyoti on Twitter @indianwomenblog @Rukmini @Roshanjnu But some takeaways for me from this judgment is: 1. attitudes are changing, slowly but surely 2. the myth of a liberal urban vs an orthodox rural is just that — a myth 3.

On the challenges that the LGBTQ+ community faces in navigating the current political scene

Dhrubo Jyoti on Twitter @indianwomenblog What’s imp is that the queer movement stands on the shoulder of the ordinary LGBT person — the ones who never make it to the courts, the studios, the panel discussions. Who live outside Delhi or Mumbai. Who don’t have the benefit of powerful surnames. They are the resource

Dhrubo Jyoti on Twitter @indianwomenblog I think there are hardliners on either side of the political spectrum. For eg, when the question of same-sex marriage came up, the BJP and RSS said they will oppose it, and the Congress said they will respond only after the govt has taken a stand.

On the caste divide in the LGBTQ+ community

Dhrubo Jyoti on Twitter @indianwomenblog I think it is not just a question of a divide. Of course, public portrayal of queer communities is predominantly caste driven, and DBA voices within the community are hardly amplified. Moreover, caste biases exist among queer people, where DB folk find themselves discriminated

Dhrubo Jyoti on Twitter @indianwomenblog But more imp. I think it is impossible to think of our sexualities without thinking of our castes, because the latter is what shapes our desires, and tells us what aesthetics is pretty, or desirable etc. So, a Rajput boy is a synonym for hot, but what else is it than caste pride?

On sexual casteism

Dhrubo Jyoti on Twitter @indianwomenblog I think by acknowledging the very material impact of caste on one’s life — that more lower-caste queer/trans people are the ones picked up by police, found begging on the streets and vulnerable. Caste blindness has to go for any kind of emancipatory movement

On the idea of colonisation of sexuality

Dhrubo Jyoti on Twitter @indianwomenblog There has been a lot of writing from woke PoCo folk how with #Section377 verdict, India has decolonised. How brits ruined this fantastic country where sexual freedom was flowing, which was a paradise for desire. While it may win points with white audience, this view is myopic

Dhrubo Jyoti on Twitter @indianwomenblog Yes. #Section377 is a colonial law, rooted in Victorian attitude to sex and morality. But to paint India as some desire paradise before that is not just unnecessary, but wrong. Any number of texts tell us of repression, violence on women, lower castes and how caste shacked desire