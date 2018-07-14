Let’s Take A Tour Of Alia Bhatt’s Minimal, Cosy, And Vintage Home
Cosy, old-y, and vintage-y were Alia Bhatt’s requirements to her interior designer Richa Bahl for her pad that she shares with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. “I told Richa I didn’t want it to be too modern. I wanted it to feel a little old, with a New York loft kind of feel. And I didn’t want anything overtly glamorous, like chandeliers, or marble floors,” said Alia Bhatt to Architectural Digest.
The 25-year-old actor’s house is a home. A bookshelf, which mostly covers the collection of Alia’s mum’s books, and a sofa is by the window, which looks like a perfect spot to pull a quilt and lie down with a book. The walls are white and neat with the floors decorated with a colorful splash of chairs and rugs. Her bathroom is floored with beautifully textured colorful tiles and there is a special tea bar for the tea-loving sisters.
Alia purchased the four-bedroom house two years ago in Mumbai’s Juhu. Alia was clear to buy her abode closer to her parents’ house. “It was really a no-brainer for me,” she said. When she handed over the interior responsibility of her house to Richa Bahl, director Vikas Bahl’s wife, Richa was shocked.
“The place had termites! All the pipes were rotting!” She added that she came up with a plan to design the space around the needs of the two young, first-time homeowners, who could then add and subtract things as they went along. She said, “In fact, their mother and I used to laugh saying, ‘There’s nothing in the kitchen! They’ve no idea how to run a house!’”
Alia met Richa during the shoot of Shaandaar, directed by Vikas Bahl. She loved her vibe and her work that she saw at the Phantom Films office.
The renovation of the house took around a year and a half for Richa. The four bedrooms were reconfigured to three, Alia’a dressing room was designed into a separate space to ensure the rest of the house would be private, the lobby now separates that space from the large living room, which has turned out to be a cosy mix of New York loft and Swiss chalet, with white walls, comfortable sofas, concrete-tiled floors and expansive windows that incongruously — though not unpleasantly — look out to Mumbai’s very tropical trees.
Take a look at her beautiful, cosy pad.
