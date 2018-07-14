Let’s Take A Tour Of Alia Bhatt’s Minimal, Cosy, And Vintage Home

Cosy, old-y, and vintage-y were Alia Bhatt’s requirements to her interior designer Richa Bahl for her pad that she shares with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. “I told Richa I didn’t want it to be too modern. I wanted it to feel a little old, with a New York loft kind of feel. And I didn’t want anything overtly glamorous, like chandeliers, or marble floors,” said Alia Bhatt to Architectural Digest.

The 25-year-old actor’s house is a home. A bookshelf, which mostly covers the collection of Alia’s mum’s books, and a sofa is by the window, which looks like a perfect spot to pull a quilt and lie down with a book. The walls are white and neat with the floors decorated with a colorful splash of chairs and rugs. Her bathroom is floored with beautifully textured colorful tiles and there is a special tea bar for the tea-loving sisters.

Alia purchased the four-bedroom house two years ago in Mumbai’s Juhu. Alia was clear to buy her abode closer to her parents’ house. “It was really a no-brainer for me,” she said. When she handed over the interior responsibility of her house to Richa Bahl, director Vikas Bahl’s wife, Richa was shocked.

“The place had termites! All the pipes were rotting!” She added that she came up with a plan to design the space around the needs of the two young, first-time homeowners, who could then add and subtract things as they went along. She said, “In fact, their mother and I used to laugh saying, ‘There’s nothing in the kitchen! They’ve no idea how to run a house!’”

Alia met Richa during the shoot of Shaandaar, directed by Vikas Bahl. She loved her vibe and her work that she saw at the Phantom Films office.

The renovation of the house took around a year and a half for Richa. The four bedrooms were reconfigured to three, Alia’a dressing room was designed into a separate space to ensure the rest of the house would be private, the lobby now separates that space from the large living room, which has turned out to be a cosy mix of New York loft and Swiss chalet, with white walls, comfortable sofas, concrete-tiled floors and expansive windows that incongruously — though not unpleasantly — look out to Mumbai’s very tropical trees.

Take a look at her beautiful, cosy pad.

The Living Room

The Living Area. The white sofa and cushioned bench in the living room are from Roche Bobois; the centre table is from The Raj Company; the chandelier is by the Savoy House, Spain, from Cerco Lighting.

Another corner of the living room features a framed Neville Sukhia photograph, a light box from The Bowery Company and a chair from Sidewalks of the World, Mumbai.

This seating area in the dressing room features a custom-made dress rack; the tiles are from Bharat Floorings.

The pendant lights in the dining area are by Savoy House; the chairs are from West Elm, a furniture store headquartered in Brooklyn.

A seating corner in Alia’s dressing room; the pendant light is from West Elm; the framed prints are from The Bowery Company, Dubai; the blue vase is from Sanctum; the floor tiles are from C Tribhovandas & Co.

The Tea-Bar

The Me-Time Area

Alia in the corner of her dressing room dedicated to her shoes.

At the entrance is a custom-made bench from The Raj Company.

The modular kitchen cabinets are by Spar Arreda, Italy. The wooden racks were custom-made.

The make-up area in Alia’s dressing room; the chair is from Ikea; the make-up drawers were custom-made.

The master bathroom features Devon&Devon fittings, from The Bath Shop; the tiles are from New Saral Ceramic; the tub caddy is from FCML and the candles are from The Bowery Company.

Richa Bahl, Interior Designer

H/T: Architectural Digest