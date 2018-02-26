Let’s Get Acquainted With Different Kinds Of Cooking Oils And The Right Ways To Use Them

Cooking oils have been quite an anomaly for all the novice cooks like me since forever. Figuring out their smoking points and the right method to use them to enhance flavours has always been a herculean task.

I was surprised out of my wits when I first learned that there are a plethora of oils beyond the basic mustard and olive oils that one can employ for cooking. This might explain why I ended up cooking almost everything in mustard oil owing to a lack of knowledge about the rest.

Khushbu Thadani, of K Weigh, a nutrition consultancy in Mumbai, recently got into a conversation with Vogue. She is a nutrition specialist there and thus shared an elaborate guide to cooking oils as she spilled the beans on their benefits and the right method to use them all.

Here is some of the oil gyan for you all:

SUNFLOWER OIL

Sunflower Oil

Benefits: As it’s made from pressed sunflower seeds, this cooking oil is high in vitamin E and low in saturated fat.

The right way to use: Given its mild flavour and high smoke point, it’s great for both frying and baking. It can also be used in salad dressings if it’s of a pure variety.

PEANUT OIL

Peanut Oil

Benefits: It is a vegetable oil that is naturally free from trans fats and cholesterol, and low in saturated fats.

The right way to use: It has a mild flavour and high smoke point, which makes it great for cooking techniques that require plenty of heat like deep-frying, pan-frying, roasting or grilling.

RICE BRAN OIL

Rice Bran Oil

Benefits: Rice bran oil is a rich source of antioxidants, both in various forms of vitamin E, as well as compounds such as oryzanol. Vitamin E is directly connected to skin and helps speed up wound healing and delay signs of aging.

The right way to use: Suitable for high-temperature cooking methods such as stir frying and deep frying.

PALM OIL

Palm Oil

Benefits: While palm oil certainly does provide health benefits such as vitamin A, there are environmental concerns surrounding its production. These include ample deforestation.

The right way to use: It’s often added to ready-to-eat foods and used in West African and tropical cuisines. It’s also sometimes added to peanut butter (and infamously, in Nutella) as a stabilizer. However given the environmental concerns, aim to purchase ethical, RSPO-certified brands. Additionally, since you can get similar health benefits from other cooking oils and foods, it’s best to use other fat sources for most of your daily needs.

OLIVE OIL

Olive Oil

Benefits: Olive oil is high in monounsaturated fatty acids, which can help boost cardiovascular health. The extra virgin olive oil variety contains the highest levels of antioxidants, polyphenols, and oleic acid.

The right way to use: Smoke points vary depending on the type of olive oil. Given extra virgin olive oil has the richest flavour and lowest smoke point, it shouldn’t be exposed to any heat. Instead, it’s best used for salad dressings and drizzling over food. Refined olive oil is good for sautéing.

SESAME OIL

Sesame Oil

Benefits: The tyrosine in sesame oil has been directly linked to serotonin activity in the brain which can help with boosting mood. Additionally, sesame oil is rich in minerals like copper and zinc.

The right way to use: It has a very distinct flavour and fares well particularly in Asian cooking. Light sesame oil is good for deep-frying and dark sesame oil is better for stir-frying and for dipping sauces and salad dressings.

COCONUT OIL

Coconut Oil

Benefits: Although high in saturated fats, around 60 percent of the fatty acids found in coconut oil are medium chain triglycerides (MCTs). These are a form of saturated fatty acids that exhibit various health benefits including improved cognition and weight management.

The right way to use: It’s a good replacement for butter in baking and can be particularly used in vegan baking. It has a high smoke point and can be used in high-heat cooking preparations. However, given it has a strong distinct flavour, be cautious about the cuisines you add it too. It would fare well in Indian and Thai dishes rather than continental.

MUSTARD OIL

Mustard Oil

Benefits: Because it contains B-complex vitamins such as niacin, thiamine, folic acid, riboflavin and pyridoxine, mustard oil can help increase energy levels and improve the formation of red blood cells.

The right way to use: Mustard oil has a high smoking point so it’s very good for frying. However, as it contains high amounts of erucic acid, which has been linked to cardiac muscle damage, avoid using it as the sole cooking oil for your daily meals.

LINSEED OIL

Linseed Oil

Benefits: It’s the oil extracted from flax seeds. Given the omega 3 concentration in linseed oil, studies show that it can help lower inflammation.

The right way to use: Avoiding linseed oil as a cooking oil. The oil has a low smoke point. As it gives smoke quickly, heat turns healthy nutrients in dangerous chemicals. Use it to drizzle over prepared food or as a salad dressing base.