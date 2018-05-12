Let Us Visit This Bakery In Chhattisgarh Started By 20 Female Victims Of Trafficking

Last year, out of many teenage girls who went missing from Jashpur district, Chhattisgarh, about 20 were traced. This was in early-2017 when victims of trafficking from in and around Jashpur district were rescued and taken to a government-run Vigyan Ashram in Pune. Here, they were trained in baking for two months.

On August 15, 2017, the same girls successfully ventured into a business and opened “Beti Zindabad Bakery” in Kansabel, Jashpur district. Ignatia Toppo, District Programme Officer of the Women and Child Development Department, said, “We needed to find a way to give them gainful employment so that they were rehabilitated. The message was important and two-fold. First, for the girls and their families, that you can earn your money here, and there is no reason to send your children to places where you do not know if you will see them again. Second, to ensure that these girls, once rescued, become symbols of success so that they can inspire others.”

Prabha Tigga, of NGO Jeevan Jharna, added, “We provide free accommodation at Kansabel. But it wasn’t always easy to bring them to this point. Their parents weren’t convinced that this was a viable future. But we brought them here, showed them how their daughters were working in a lovely environment. Slowly, they came around.”

These girls were taken away from their home on a condition that they would be given employment and hence, better lives. However, all of them landed into jobs worse than their nightmares. While some were sent to the metro cities and worked as maids who were verbally and physically abused, others found shed under prostitution hubs.

Thankfully, their lives have now taken a grand turn that only promises bright future and happiness. It was with the help of Zilla Vyapar Udyog and Women and Child Development Department that the bakery became functional. These organizations donated Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh, respectively. The shop makes at least Rs 1,500 daily. The monthly expenses include Rs 8,800 of the loan, Rs 4,000 as rent, and Rs 5,250 as electricity bill. This doesn’t include the expenses for supplies which means the girls are still not able to save enough as profits. Nevertheless, they are hopeful to receive local people’s support and eventually grow in the business.

Priyanka Shukla, District Magistrate, Jashpur, said, “Being a lady collector, it has always been my dream to see each girl of Jashpur stand on her own feet. Given their special circumstances, I was very keen to see this happen as soon as possible so that apart from being self-sufficient, they can be an inspiration for all the girls of the district. In fact, that was the thought behind finalizing the name of the ‘Beti Zindabad Bakery.’”

