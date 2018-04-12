Let Us Look At Giving Nutrients In A Safe Manner: Maneka Gandhi On Nutrient Packets Disagreement

The differences between Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi and her ministry have been ongoing for quite sometime now. While Maneka wants energy-dense, factory-made nutrient packets served at anganwadis, her ministry wants hot-cooked meals.

Maneka’s suggestion of providing take-home ration for pregnant women and lactating mothers, as well as children between the age of six months and three years, clashed with the committee. The differences remained intact ahead of a meeting of the Nutrition Advisory Technical Board at NITI Aayog on January 24 and are likely to remain the same before the newly-constituted National Nutrition Council’s first meeting on April 18.

Maneka addressed the ongoing differences and explained her part to The Hindu saying, “I want pre-mix made by machines and by state governments. Let us look at giving nutrients in a safe manner. Each state can make its own mash with local ingredients. These can be in powdered form and mixed with regular meals. The take-home ration given today is an ugly, non-nutritious mix. Let us stop thinking of giving food and instead think of giving nutrition.”

The suggested ready to use therapeutic food (RUTF) – high-energy, micro-nutrient enhanced paste is recommended to treat children under five years who suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM). “Why wait for a child to suffer from SAM?” Ms. Gandhi questioned.

She has also said that the daily allocation of ₹8 (for children between six months and three years) should be spent on nutrition and not on generating livelihood for women of self-help groups.

In a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office last November, it was reiterated that the policy on take-home ration and hot cooked meals “will continue as prescribed under the existing scheme of ICDS and as mandated by the National Food Security Act.”

H/T: The Hindu