Let The Monochrome Style From The AIFW Runway Add Some Edge To The Otherwise Gloomy Winter
- IWB Post
- March 15, 2018
At Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ’18, designers Samant Chauhan, Gauri-Nainika, and Ashish N Soni decided to bring the dark winter to the runway. Literally.
With black gowns and monochrome pant-suits, these designers are preparing us for the otherwise dull winter by adding some edge to the designs.
Talking about Samant’s collection, he seems to have played it safe with the Gothic Victorian Era gowns adorned with baroque motifs. Compared to his previous collections, Samant was at a loss of colours and hence, chose this dark shade. But I guess he did a pretty superb job. Have a look:
@samantchauhan at @amazonfashionin Autumn Winter 2018 Collection #bollywood #style #fashion #beauty #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #indianfashion #celebstyle #celebrityfashion #indianstyle #afashionistasdiaries #runway #amazonindiafashionweek #aifw18 #fdci #samantchauhan
@thefdci @sonalsingh24 #itsallaglitch #glitch #samanchauhan #samantchauhanshow #samantchauhandesign #AIFWAW18 #thefdci #letitpret #businesshappenshere . . . @elleindiaofficial @amazonfashionin @thefdci @nexaexperience @_prashant_
@thefdci @sonalsingh24 #itsallaglitch #glitch #samanchauhan #samantchauhanshow #samantchauhandesign #AIFWAW18 #thefdci #letitpret #businesshappenshere . . . @elleindiaofficial @amazonfashionin @thefdci @nexaexperience @_prashant_
He told News18, “Maybe I am colorblind and I don’t have the color sense. All my workers and weavers were tired of doing off-white. So this was a change. We tried to change everything and do things on the reverse. The best garment came first and the light garments later in the show.”
On the other hand, it was the first time ever that Gauri-Nainika and Ashish N Soni displayed their work together on the ramp. There were two common factors in their show – first, actor Vaani Kapoor walked as the showstopper for both the design houses, second, they both showcased clothes in monochromatic combination.
All the tulles in the world! A larger than life collection by @gauriandnainika for #AIFWAW18 #LetItPret . . . @amazonfashionin @nexaexperience @hihonorindia @setwetstyling @livafashionin @tomtailor_india #IndieEye @pearlacademy @elleindiaofficial #NEXALifeStyle #ExperienceNew
Power couple dressing by @nashishsoni & @gauriandnainika for the closing show of #AIFWAW18 Day 1 #LetItPret . . . @amazonfashionin @nexaexperience @hihonorindia @setwetstyling @livafashionin @tomtailor_india #IndieEye @pearlacademy @elleindiaofficial #NEXALifeStyle #ExperienceNew
Tbh, we cannot take our eyes off this Gauri and Nainika white gown with the dangerously deep ruffled neckline. #WANT
The fabulous @_vaanikapoor_ opens for @gauriandnainika @nexaexperience show at #AIFWAW18 #LetItPret . . . @amazonfashionin @nexaexperience @hihonorindia @setwetstyling @livafashionin @tomtailor_india #IndieEye @pearlacademy @elleindiaofficial #NEXALifeStyle #ExperienceNew
For Ashish N Soni, Vaani showed us what color-blocked power-dressing means. Vaani told News18.com, “I walked for two brilliant designers I have been watching and admiring for years. I had this whole Met Gala feel that made me feel special.”
Pantsuits for the win by @nashishsoni for the @nexaexperience show! #AIFWAW18 #LetItPret . . . @amazonfashionin @nexaexperience @hihonorindia @setwetstyling @livafashionin @tomtailor_india #IndieEye @pearlacademy @elleindiaofficial #NEXALifeStyle #ExperienceNew
Tell us your thoughts in the comment section!
