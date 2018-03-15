Let The Monochrome Style From The AIFW Runway Add Some Edge To The Otherwise Gloomy Winter

At Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ’18, designers Samant Chauhan, Gauri-Nainika, and Ashish N Soni decided to bring the dark winter to the runway. Literally.

With black gowns and monochrome pant-suits, these designers are preparing us for the otherwise dull winter by adding some edge to the designs.

Talking about Samant’s collection, he seems to have played it safe with the Gothic Victorian Era gowns adorned with baroque motifs. Compared to his previous collections, Samant was at a loss of colours and hence, chose this dark shade. But I guess he did a pretty superb job. Have a look:

He told News18, “Maybe I am colorblind and I don’t have the color sense. All my workers and weavers were tired of doing off-white. So this was a change. We tried to change everything and do things on the reverse. The best garment came first and the light garments later in the show.”

On the other hand, it was the first time ever that Gauri-Nainika and Ashish N Soni displayed their work together on the ramp. There were two common factors in their show – first, actor Vaani Kapoor walked as the showstopper for both the design houses, second, they both showcased clothes in monochromatic combination.

All the tulles in the world! A larger than life collection by @gauriandnainika for #AIFWAW18 #LetItPret . . . @amazonfashionin @nexaexperience @hihonorindia @setwetstyling @livafashionin @tomtailor_india #IndieEye @pearlacademy @elleindiaofficial #NEXALifeStyle #ExperienceNew 777 Likes, 2 Comments – FASHIONDESIGN COUNCIL OF INDIA (@thefdci) on Instagram: “All the tulles in the world! A larger than life collection by @gauriandnainika for #AIFWAW18…”

Tbh, we cannot take our eyes off this Gauri and Nainika white gown with the dangerously deep ruffled neckline. #WANT

For Ashish N Soni, Vaani showed us what color-blocked power-dressing means. Vaani told News18.com, “I walked for two brilliant designers I have been watching and admiring for years. I had this whole Met Gala feel that made me feel special.”

Tell us your thoughts in the comment section!