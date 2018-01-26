Let ABCka And Her Pets Help Your Little Girl Learn About Her Rights

“Why is everyone carrying Indian flags and celebrating?” ABCka inquisitively asked her mother. “Today is the Republic Day. The Day when the Indian constitution was born on January 26, 1950,” answered her mother.

You must be wondering who is ABCka? This little curious girl is a big troublemaker for her busy mom. The little brat never sits one place and asks millions of questions. ABCka’s best friends, the Cat and the Dog, add to the trouble of handling this firebrand, but today they are on Mom’s team.

“Come, let’s all of us play together!” her mother said. “We will play a game in which I will tell you about your 26 rights,” her mother explained.

At Indian Women Blog, our endeavour has always been to empower women. One of the most effective ways of doing that is teaching little girls that they are worthy of our love, support, and encouragement. This is not always easy, as we live in a world where every day we hear about girls being subjected to the worst crimes, but it makes our job that much more important. So we decided to join little ABCka and her mother, you too can join us and educate your little ones. This Republic Day, we’re fighting the good fight by teaching young girls the ABC of their rights, with ABCka, and her pets.

The little girl shuffled all the flash cards and randomly picked out from the stack. She read out loud, “The letter ‘E‘. ‘E’ is your right for EDUCATION.” Excitedly, she asked her students (the cat and the dog) what their favourite subjects are, and the cat meowed first, “BIRDSography!”

“This subject doesn’t even exist,” cut strictly ABCka. Of course, Mom had to interfere to restore the peace.

The next card she pulled out was letter ‘H‘. It read ‘H’ is your right for HEALTH. The Cat suggested playing ‘Doctor-Doctor,’ and ABCka who is so scared of injections politely declined.

The next card in her hand was the letter ‘I‘ that is your right to INVENT. BTW, what is your favourite school experiment? Both ABCka and her pet-friends usually end up blowing up the lab while experimenting, but isn’t it a path to big discoveries she will do one day?

The mother looked pleased to see all three of them enjoying the game.

Here, you too can download all the 26 flashcards and a colouring book that will make the task of teaching these girl child rights easier and merrier. Also to add some more fun to your class, our in-house singing superstar Komal Panwar has woven these rights beautifully in an original song that you can hum to your girls.

Check it out here: