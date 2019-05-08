Lesbian Couple Manjit And Seerat’s Honeymoon Gets Delayed As India Still Doesn’t Recognise Gay Marriage

It was in June in 2017 when Manjit, a jail warden with the Punjab Police, married her girlfriend Seerat Sandhu who she met in prison while Sandhu was under trial, wrongly accused of murdering her husband.

Although homosexuality in India was still a punishable offence at that time, a year later the Supreme Court’s order of decriminalizing gay sex brought some relief to the community. However, as the country still doesn’t recognise gay marriage and has a history of Punjabis seeking to travel abroad in search of work, it has made it difficult for Manjit and Seerat to travel to Canada for their much-delayed honeymoon.

While 48-year-old Manjit has a government job that qualifies her in the eyes of visa authorities, Seerat, 22, is unemployed and has few assets of her own. “It is very difficult to get a visa for Seerat as she is 22 years and does not have a job,” shared Manjit. “Also, we do not have much property on our name. All we want to travel to Canada for a week but can’t.”

Citing another problem of not having a marriage certificate, Manjit shared, “The passport officials have asked to submit our marriage registration certificate to include my name in her passport. But the marriage office at Jalandhar has refused to register our marriage.” In addition, while as a government employee, Manjit is entitled to include her partner’s name in her life and health insurance policies and as a nominee on her pension fund, such provisions can’t be applied to same-sex couples as laws of inheritance of property do not recognise it.

“There has been a huge change in the common man’s perception towards our relationship after the SC’s historic verdict on section 377,” shared Manjit. “But the government seems to have been sleeping over the issue. I cannot even pronounce Seerat as my wife or declare her my official nominee.”

According to a Supreme Court lawyer Anand Grover, the couple, in order to gain legal recognition, will have to approach the court. However, another challenge that stands in their way is a 2012 Punjab state law that requires couples to mandatorily register their marriage with the state.

Talking about the way to solve this issue, Jasbir Singh, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar, shared, “We are yet to ascertain as to under which act we can register their marriage. While there is no separate provision to register such marriages, we have sought a legal opinion to register their marriage under the Compulsory Registration of Marriage Act.”

H/T: Huffingtonpost.in