Left Without Support By Her Son, Mumbai’s Prabha Will Die If Not Treated Immediately

Parents often see their kids as the symbol of their secure future, thinking that the love they give them today and the sacrifices they make for them would be remembered and cherished by the child when their parents are too old to look after themselves. But many times, an individual’s selfishness erases the welfare of their parents from their mind and instead, their own well-being becomes the sole priority.



Humans of Bombay shares one such story of an elderly woman, Prabha.

“I was born in a society where women weren’t allowed to work or educate themselves. But my father stood against that and made me complete my graduation. I was one of the first working women in my community. Soon I got married but when my husband and I tried to have a child, we found out that I was unable to conceive. But my husband said that there are kids in this world without parents, maybe we are destined for one of them. So we decided to adopt – he was only 3 months old when he came home. Words fall short of how much we loved him. He filled our lives with love and laughter,” she shared.

Though they were poor, they decided to give their son the chance to succeed in life.

“We decided that every penny we collect will be used to educate our child and give him the best of everything. We saved up and sent him to London for his graduation. I knew he was going to conquer the world, but I didn’t know that he wouldn’t want us by his side while he did it.

Initially, our son was barely in touch with us. He wouldn’t answer our calls or reply to our messages,” she said.

Tragedy struck again when her husband was diagnosed with cancer and as they had spent all their savings on their son, they had no money to fund the treatment. “I tried desperately to reach out to our son to help us, but it all fell on deaf ears. Eventually, my husband passed away.”

But, as it is universally known, there is no one with a heart bigger than a mother. When her son reached out again, asking for money to start a business, she sold her house to help him.

“He moved to Dubai, started his business. I thought once he settles, he’ll take care of me. But that was the last I’ve seen or heard of him,” she said. “My health has been deteriorating ever since and I’ve had multiple ailments. All I get is a pension of Rs. 3000 which isn’t even enough for my meals. I have almost no bone density left…I can’t walk. I’ve even lost vision in my right eye. I also have a painful kidney stone. I’m very old and every day I’m suffering from not only the physical pain but the emotional trauma of not having any family by my side. The only thing I can hold on to is the fact that wherever he is, my son is doing well for himself. And I pray that he never has to see the times I’ve had to see.”

