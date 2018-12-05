Leena Srivastava Says India Is At Least A Decade Ahead Of Time In Fulfilling The NDC Commitments

As the 24th Conference of Parties (COP) brings together leaders from all around the world, the ongoing discussions revolve around how the world “is at a crossroads” when it comes to global warming. Thus, the discussions also point towards the need for some “decisive action” that needs to be taken by the leaders and which should be directed towards “protecting those most vulnerable to climate change”.

In a recent interaction with The Quint, Leena Srivastava, vice chancellor of the TERI School of Advanced Studies, talked about how India is faring in terms of its fight against global warming, the measures that need to be taken, and what the latest IPCC report has in store for India.

Here are the excerpts:

On what the latest IPCC report on global warming has in store for India

“The biggest takeaway is that the extreme events we are talking about are increasing both in frequency and intensity. So, from a preparedness point of view, we can’t look at historical experiences; rather, we have to be able to simulate what is likely to happen and then prepare. That is something that we have not been doing. So if you look at the Kerala floods as an example, you cannot say explicitly that the floods were on account of climate change because that had not been studied.”

On the things that need to be done to effectively fight global warming