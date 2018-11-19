Learn How To Style Men’s Jewellery While Abhishek Smurthy Shows Off His Heirloom Pieces To Us

What were your thoughts when you saw actors Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Aamir Khan looking all dapper and sultry in nose pin? We all loved them, didn’t we? We Instagrammed them and blogged about the new men’s statement. But, even though we were in awe of the looks, how many of us actually went on to don a nose pin?

We think celebrities can get away with anything they wear. But thanks to Abhishek Smurthy who, through his personal wardrobe choices, is telling men how to ace their jewel-game without a fuss.

Let’s discover Abhishek’s love for antique and tribal jewellery through this conversation.

Introduce yourself to our readers.

I am a Bangalore boy who is now working in Delhi. Not a design student but have been associated with a famous ethnic brand for the last 10 years. I am extremely fond of jewellery and handlooms and together, they’ve become my everyday staples. Many people think I’m some sort of jewellery designer or blogger. I am none of them. I just enjoy sharing my daily looks with the world.

Your Instagram account is a treat to the eyes. How do you profess your love for everything indigenous?

I like to be surrounded by Indian textiles and crafts. Talking specifically about the accessories, I travel extensively across the rural India to learn and collect the bespoke jewelleries from artisans. There have been times when I managed to get hold of heirloom jewellery that was passed on to the tribal families by their ancestors. Absolutely precious.

Do you describe your style as bohemian?

Call it traditional! The jewellery I collect and wear is very much a part of our Indian culture. It defines our customs and ethnicity. My collection has got many handmade pieces that display intricate craftsmanship. I must say that the jewellery-making skills of the rural India were way ahead of time in many ways. For example, their ways have always been sustainable while creating artworks like no-machinery methods and usage of natural dyes.

What is your view of men embracing jewellery lately?

Men’s jewellery was always a part of our lifestyle. Haven’t we read or seen our Maharajas or warriors or even the idols covered in gold, silver and precious gemstones? Sometimes I get stared at in the streets, other times people come up to me to appreciate and enquire about the place I buy my jewellery from. Some even ask for a picture together and I think it’s adorable.

The full look 📷: my nephew @shreyuzclicks 262 Likes, 9 Comments – abhishek smurthy (@abhisheksmurthy) on Instagram: “The full look 📷: my nephew @shreyuzclicks”

Who else in your family is a jewellery-collector?

Of course, all the women! *laughs*

My mother and sister are more into the gold jewellery while I like to keep my style all silver-y and rusty. But there are times when I borrow my mother’s jewellery, for example, her solitaires.

How much do you love draping yourself in beautiful hand-loomed sarees? I absolutely like how you style them!

Thank you! I don’t look at saree as a statement which is only meant to be in a woman’s closet. For me, it’s a six-yard-long cloth with no gender tags. I shop for sarees all the time and prefer wearing them as dhotis mostly. The best part is you have the freedom to style this straight piece of cloth according to your body structure. Plus, it’s breezy, guys!

Khadi vegetable dyed madder with silver zari saree – chennekothapalli. Handwoven by @Timbaktukhadi , a group of young rural women from non weaving backgrounds. Breaking traditional caste stereotypes.Textile design @mollamma. 📷: @siddharth.adavi – wildlife biologist/ photographer 207 Likes, 4 Comments – abhishek smurthy (@abhisheksmurthy) on Instagram: “Khadi vegetable dyed madder with silver zari saree – chennekothapalli. Handwoven by @Timbaktukhadi…”

Custom made handcrafted leather juttie with silver zari – Bangalore, pure Bengal silk saree -kolkatta, leather belt – flea market Goa, Cotton printed jacket – Tailor made, Bangalore and cotton top – street shopping, commercial Street, Bangalore 📷: @jaishree.h 511 Likes, 22 Comments – abhishek smurthy (@abhisheksmurthy) on Instagram: “Custom made handcrafted leather juttie with silver zari – Bangalore, pure Bengal silk saree…”

Do you like Abhishek’s style? Let him know in the comment section!

This article was first published on December 5, 2017.