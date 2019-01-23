Leader At The Kumbh Kinnar Akhara, Bhavani Shares Her Story Of Struggle

Since an early age, life for Bhavani wasn’t easy as it would be for any other teenager. At the age of 13, her identity as an intersex person or kinnar was revealed to her family and friends who rejected her. As a consequence, she dropped out of school and ran away from her family who found her to be an embarrassment.

Shunned by her people, she adopted another religion and went to Mecca. Since childhood, Bhavani has been a devotee of Kali but after embracing Islam she stands as the only Hindu monk to be a Haji.

In the year 2015, Bhavani became Bhavani Nath, a founder member of the Kinnar Akhara, just ahead of the Ujjain Kumbh. However, life had not been easy for the group of eunuch sanyasins from participating in the shahi snan or taking out a ceremonial ride as the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad refused to give them the stature of a separate 14th Akhara. Years later in 2017, a turning point came in their life after the Supreme Court recognised the third gender and following the order, Bhavani became her akhara’s mahamandaleshwar for north India.

With this, the junas who are the formidable and foremost of all the akharas, took the kinnar akhara under its wing and the community can now walk proudly for the shahi snan at the Kumbh.

Recalling her struggles when she ran away from home at the age of 14, Bhavani told TOI, “It is not easy to cope with an identity crisis. I became a stranger to many around me for no fault of mine.”

She fought for survival and in the year 2007, she came in contact with a kinnar guru, Haji Noori, where she began a new journey. She was renamed as Shabnam and sang songs at the doors of Delhi’s elite but with her increasing popularity, her rivals would look for opportunities to attack her.

Bhavani’s guru instructed her to accept Islam and talking about it, she said, “Ambiguity around my religion became their ammunition. I embraced Islam as it was a ticket to the Hijra Samaj. As a Muslim, I followed every tenet of Islam, fasted during Ramzan and even went for the Haj in 2012.”

After the SC’s order of recognizing the third gender, a delighted Bhavani shared, “I got to live the way I was born. I went back to my name and identity and followed the customs to which I was born.”

Talking about future plans for the community, Bhavani says that her group wants to have separate toilets for the third gender.

H/T: The Times Of India