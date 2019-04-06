Laziness, Not Necessity, Is The Mother Of Invention: Senthilkumar M, Who Teaches Women How To Code

In today’s digital age, technology has become an integral part of our lives. Right from a small child to adults who claim to be technologically challenged, everyone uses technology to get by. In our country, though, there still exists a digital divide. People living in rural areas have less access to technology and the internet and one man who has been educating girls about technology and teaching them programming in his hometown of Madurai is EC Engineer Senthilkumar M.

Based in Bangalore, Senthilkumar has been mentoring young girls in Madurai since 2014. He founded GDG Madurai to create technological awareness amongst those who don’t have much access to technology.

Senthilkumar heard about mentorship programs for women in Bangalore and was inspired to do the same for young girls in his hometown. “Parents are very concerned about sending their daughters outside. The habit of exploring, of doing and finding out things is not cultivated in girls. That is how the environment is in my hometown,” he says. “That is why I’m bringing such a program, just to show the success young girls can potentially have after participating in competitions, where they can confidently present in front of the judges and audience. That kind of ecosystem is what I am trying to create here that would encourage parents to believe in their daughters and think that even my daughter can do this.”

Doing so wasn’t easy. Many girls and their families were reluctant to take part and Senthilkumar had to work hard to convince them. He had to first convince those girls who were interested to take part, he had to convince the schools and colleges, and the hardest he says was convincing the parents.

He says he first convinced the girls. “I usually show them role models, women who won competitions and are successful and to convince them further I ask my sister to talk to them instead of me doing it, seeing her talking to them so confidently motivates them.”

He then says, “Next is to convince their schools or colleges and I do that by telling them about the publicity their school will get and offering other such incentives.”

Convincing the parents is a process. He says, “Basically parents have their mindset based on what the media shows, that if you send your daughter outside it’s not safe. They think if I send my daughter to some other city then she’ll ‘run away’ with somebody. In the program I always tell them, give us one chance. It’ll just be a small program and see how your daughter is performing. Every month we have like a 300-400 people event. I then ask the girls to invite their parents to the event and tell them to present in front of their parents. We ask the girls how they identified the problem and what kind of technology they used to solve it. That’s where the parents, especially the fathers, get convinced a lot that ‘my God, my daughter is presenting and a lot of people are appreciating her.’ So it is really tough but during this process other parents also get motivated. They think can my daughter also do this, why can’t I send my daughter, why am I keeping her here. That is how the transformation of their thought begins.”

After successfully getting the parents’ and schools’ approval, next comes the teaching process. Senthilkumar’s teaching process is a unique one. He first focuses on what exactly will this knowledge of coding enable the girls to achieve and then teaches them that part of programming that is relevant to their point of focus.

“First I’ll go to their schools and colleges and create an experience for them using technology; I’ll introduce them to what programming can do. And in front of them, I’ll write a program into Google home that makes it respond to my name. I tell them that see, this is the technology and I can modify it to better suit my needs. You can do the same.”

After generating interest amongst these girls he moves on to the actual teaching. He says, “I use something called design thinking process. We will carry chart paper and ask them to identify the day to day problems in their community. What are the things you are lazy to do?

I believe that laziness is the mother of invention. I always tell them that the people who invented the products were very lazy. The person who invented the remote was very lazy. During the ’80s on TV there were only a few functions, switch on/off and volume control. Those days there weren’t any channels on TV apart from one so even that button was not there. People couldn’t even get up and do that and invented the remote. See just how lazy they were,” he adds laughingly.

The girls then come up with problems that they have to deal with. One of his students has to go to a place a little away from her house to get water supplied by a corporation. But sometimes it won’t come at all or will get delayed. So she thought of creating an app that sends an SMS if the vehicle arrives and so she won’t have to make the trip every day.

Another one of his students was told by her Police Inspector father about the robberies going on and she had an idea of tracking the jewellery pieces to be able to catch the robber and retrieve them.

Senthilkumar elaborates, “And then we provide the material. Once interest is created, people will learn themselves. They just need coordination, a team and space to interact. They come up to me themselves and ask where I can get so and so books or materials on the topics.”

“In school, they teach us languages like Java and all but we don’t know why we’re studying them, where to use them. Here you tell them to come up with a problem and tell them that this is how technology can be used to solve it, and then they know that I need to learn so and so language. They learn those things required to solve their problems and that is how they become experts in their programming languages.”

He equips these girls with the knowledge of coding and programming languages, but another issue that young girls in India have to deal with is not being allowed to pursue a career after graduating. For so many parents in India, their daughter’s education is just a means to an end, the end being marriage.

“Right from the girl’s childhood her parents start thinking about how they can get her married, they don’t think about how my daughter can achieve something. The immediate response after a girl child’s birth is to think about getting her married into a good house. So this affects their chances of working after they’ve graduated. And many times the job opportunities are in cities and for people in a small place like Madurai that itself is a barrier.” One way Senthilkumar thinks this issue can be dealt with is to generate job opportunities in these small towns. This will at least reassure those parents whose only opposition to their daughter working is her having to travel to a different place.

The number of women working in tech companies is really low. Talented young girls often aren’t given opportunities to do so but even if they do secure a job, there is no reassurance of how they will be treated. From his experience working in this field, Senthilkumar says, “Companies have to provide an open sort of ecosystem where people are comfortable with discussing the problems they face at work with their superiors. Some companies say go to HR with your problems they’ll be able to solve them. But HR also involves your superior and it’s a vicious cycle where your problem will still remain. This freedom to talk is missing from our corporate culture and that’s one of the reasons for fewer women working in tech companies.”