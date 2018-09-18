Laxmi Aggarwal’s Financial Struggles Bring Out The Predicament Of Acid Attack Survivors In India

One of the winners of the US State Department’s International Women of Courage Award in 2014, acid-attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal won hearts by displaying exceptional courage and confidence in a situation that would have shattered many.

After winning the US State Department’s award by Michelle Obama, Laxmi got a lot of recognition, the opportunity to host a few episodes of a TV show, and walked the ramp at London Fashion Week in 2016. She also started getting invitations from Delhi designers after that to walk the ramp for them.

Things were going great with her partner, Alok Dixit, the founder of the Stop Acid Attack campaign as well. They had consciously decided to live-in and the couple was expecting a child as well. They also co-founded an NGO called the Chhanv Foundation.

However, her predicament today is an absolute contrast to how her life was a couple of years ago. The couple has separated, Laxmi has the custody, and is now struggling with the finances with no help from her ex-partner whatsoever.

“I have no money. I just don’t. You can check my bank account and it doesn’t even have Rs 5000. This is how we activists live. I don’t have a regular job and all the money that my NGO gets is spent in taking care of acid attack survivors,” says her ex-partner, Alok.

The financial situation is so bad that she is facing a possible eviction from her two-room flat in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar as she can’t afford the rent anymore.

“People believe that I must be well-off since I received so many awards, walked the ramps, gave talks – but I have no money to meet even my basic needs,” she said in an interaction with Hindustan Times.

Laxmi has been without a job for a year now and is struggling to find one. She shares, “I am educated till the 10th standard, but am a trained beautician and can communicate well. But my face becomes a hurdle when I ask for any job at any beauty parlour, as they say, customers will get scared of my looks. I applied at a call centre and told them that the customers wouldn’t see my face, but they replied that ‘to get a job, I need to have a face, to begin with.’”

While her savings have exhausted and the landlord is seeking to increase the rent, Laxmi has no choice but to look for a new place to live in, which again is no easy task. Laxmi shares that she is often told by potential landlords that they don’t want their kids to get scared by her “disfigured face.”

Laxmi’s situation actually brings out the state of acid attack survivors in India. While we as a country are always up in showing support and solidarity to them, it is seldom that the words translate into actual actions. When it comes to finances, there is hardly any help that is available.

“There is so much money that gets spent on multiple corrective surgeries. Laxmi received Rs 3 lakh in compensation from the government after a Supreme Court order, but much more went in her surgeries and the pregnancy that followed. She got a lot of recognition when she got the award from Michelle Obama, but her award money was not enough. In India, people are willing to give awards, not money,” says Anurag Chauhan, founder of the NGO Humans for Humanity, explaining Laxmi’s situation.

Aarti Surendranath is a former model and actor closely associated with Laxmi. Speaking on her situation, she says, “I had read about the horrific attack and somewhere in my heart, I felt connected to her. Her future is very very bleak. She constantly lives in fear and panic as there’s no security for her or her daughter’s future. While it’s the philanthropic responsibility of all individuals in the society, the government must take concrete steps to help such individuals”.

H/T/: Hindustan Times