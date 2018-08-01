Lawyer Warisha Farasat On Rising Cases Of Lynching And How Masuka Law Will Curb These Crimes

Cases of brutal lynching have been on the rise in the country. Following this, the Supreme Court in July recommended the Parliament to create a separate offense for lynching. It was because of the writ petitions drafted by Warisha Farasat, Delhi based lawyer, on behalf of the petitioners.

The writ petitions were filed on behalf of the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Tushar, and include at least 60 cases of mob violence that led to either serious injuries or death of people at the hands of cow vigilantes. In a recent interview with The Times Of India, Warisha talked about why the law is needed in the light of the current scenario.

On what were her main submissions in the Supreme Court

“Our research clearly shows that these cases are not isolated but targeted at Muslims or Dalits after they are accused of eating or smuggling beef or cow slaughter.

Our submissions compare the current scenario to the US landscape in the early 20th century when African-Americans were lynched because of their identities, and to create fear among the minority. We also invoked Article 256 of the Constitution so that this is not considered just a law and order issue under the state government. The killings are not isolated; they are happening in several places and we have argued that the Centre needs to step in.”

On the Supreme Court’s response

“SC, after considering our submissions, has implicitly accepted our argument that these are hate crimes. Although the SC’s operative assertion is that lynching must be stopped, they haven’t cited the minority angle, but they have quoted American jurisprudence in their judgment.

SC has also given directions to the Centre to ensure that these killings stop. So, the Centre can’t wash their hands off the situation. Court has also unequivocally condemned these cases and given very strict guidelines to stop these killings. It has asked the government to ensure that our system does not degenerate into mobocracy and laid down preventive and remedial measures. It has also listed steps for the prosecution of people involved in mob violence.

But despite that, no action has been taken by the governments which is in contempt of the SC order. In fact, there is a contempt hearing against the Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana governments. That will be heard on August 3.”

On how lynchings can be stopped

“It is a very dangerous argument to say that the mob has taken the law into its own hands because then there would be no end to it. It is not spontaneous anger that leads to these murders. These killings have been enabled by someone. The perpetrators seem to know that they will enjoy immunity.

The mob has been emboldened because local politicians lend them support. We can aim to bring in accountability by introducing a law against mob violence. The proposed Maanav Suraksha Kanoon (Masuka) aims to do that. We also need to make the highest levels of the administrative machinery accountable for these cases and not just the faceless mob which beats a person to death.”

On the Anti-Lynching Bill draft, Masuka

“The Masuka draft proposes to make lynching a criminal offence under the Indian Penal Code. It is aimed at protecting vulnerable persons, punishing the accused and providing rehabilitation and compensation for victims and their families.

This could be the first step because at least the victims will be able to file complaints without being harassed. But prevention will only happen when the administration wants to stop these killings. The actual problem is political because suddenly the discourse has become so divisive and toxic that it has strengthened mobs to kill people on some false pretext or the other.”

On why lynching incidents have been on a rise

“I don’t think we saw such cases before 2015 when Mohammad Akhlaq was lynched in Dadri. This started only after the current government came to power. Even after the huge outrage, mobs did not stop attacking people as reports from different states keep cropping up every month. The reason is very clear – these mobs had patronage of the highest officials in the state machinery, including police and politicians.

Jayant Sinha garlanded people who were not even acquitted in the Ramgarh lynching case. Some members of the ruling party have condemned these attacks but this appears to be just lip service. In the Hapur lynching, victim’s body was dragged in police presence. There is a specific message being sent through these photographs – that police will no longer protect vulnerable people. In the case of Rakbar Khan’s lynching in Alwar also, police delayed taking the victim to the hospital, which might have led to his death.”

