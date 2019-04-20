Lawyer-Turned-Entrepreneur Namrata Goenka On ‘Green Apron’ And Mushroom Cultivation

Gone are the days when women were only supposed to work in the kitchen and spend their entire life within the four walls of their homes out of obligation. Women are now stepping out of the solemn boundary marked by society and, like other fields, writing their success stories in entrepreneurship.

While it’s not possible to instantly change the society’s mentality about women entrepreneurs, family support can be the greatest motivator for them while setting up their new enterprise. Such is the story of Namrata Goenka from Bengaluru, who’s the founder of ‘Green Apron’.

During a conversation with IWB, Namrata remembers the moment she decided to step back from her job. “I was definitely nervous while taking the decision. After quitting law, I moved to Bangalore. I was going to have a child at that time. When Vedant, my son, was around two-and-a-half years old, I started doing gardening on the terrace. I have always wanted to do something flexible and I got interested. I read about a course on mushroom cultivation conducted by IIHR,” recalls Namrata.

She explains, “I had a lot of faith in the idea of growing mushrooms and the food business. I started with growing jackfruits. I participated in a jackfruit festival. It was a good experience and all my products were sold out. That gave me confidence. After trying out jackfruit, I tried amla. Also, I started taking part in flea markets, farmers market, and interacting with customers, which helped me gain confidence.”

In educated urban areas women’s rights continue to improve, but there remains a strong bias against gender equality in those societal parts of India where patriarchal traditions prevail. Talking about her experience, Namrata shares, “Being a woman entrepreneur, I faced a few problems. I had to deal with certain areas which are quite male-dominated. I was in constant touch with lots of manufacturers, factory owners, and vendors all across India.”

She adds, “I’ve come across different types of people. Many times they don’t take you seriously. But once they are aware of your determination, their perceptions change about you.”

Her determination was such that she didn’t bother to pay attention to society’s thoughts and invested her time in preparing for ‘Green Apron’. “A lot of concern was there when I decided to start mushroom cultivation. There were mixed reactions. I don’t have time for such negativity in my life. Also, without the support of family, I don’t think I’d be able to do what I’m doing. My husband has been really supportive of planning things and setting up the place for cultivation. Luckily, I didn’t receive any resistance from my family. When I shared my idea, they had faith and trust in me,” she shares.

To grow mushrooms, Namrata has set up space on her 10×10 feet terrace. Talking about its benefits, she shares, “Mushroom doesn’t require too much of labour. It can be done in a small budget and space. It is a very healthy crop. They are healthy on the plate and the planet. They require less land, less water, less electricity and grow on agricultural wastes. It is highly sustainable and I’d recommend it to other women as well. In the beginning, certain batches didn’t work and the struggle continues. You’ll not get it overnight as it requires skill, patience, and research. But once it’s done correctly, the result would be definitely fruitful.”

She signed off by revealing a little information about plantation at urban spaces. “Plants are still a key design trend. Being a part of the latest urban gardening trends, plants are helping clean the air and also beautifying your living space. With the help of proper research, one gets to know about different requirements for each plant. Like, mushrooms grow in the dark and in a closed space. Also, I believe, we need to bring nature to the urban spaces.”