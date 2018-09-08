Lawyer Menaka Guruswamy Praises Judge Indu’s Words For The LGBT Community

The end to the colonial-era law on homosexuality, Section 377, came after the relentless efforts and firm determination of many lawyers, activists, and petitioners who tirelessly worked day and night to make this possible. One of them is lawyer Menaka Guruswamy.

She marched to the Supreme Court in July 2018 challenging the apex court’s 2013 order. Representing IIT students and graduates who belong to the LGBTQIA community, Guruswamy rested her argument on the fact that Section 377 violates Articles 14, 15, 19 and 21 of the Constitution that bars discrimination on the basis of sex.

When the fight resulted in victory on Thursday, Guruswamy beamed with happiness and the words of one of five judges, Justice Indu Malhotra, added to the happiness.

“History owes an apology to the LGBT community and their families, for the delay in providing redressal for the ignominy, ostracism they have suffered through the centuries,” were the words of Justice Indu.

“I think Justice Malhotra really captured the essence of our core constitutional value, which is to make reparations and heal. And if we want to heal, the first step is to acknowledge where we have gone wrong,” Menaka told Elle India. She added, “I think it really revealed something very deep about our top court, that it is an introspective institution, that it accepts when it makes mistakes, and it changes course.”

Lawyer Guruswamy acknowledges that the September 6th’s judgement isn’t the magic wand that’s going to instantly transform the country but the Supreme Court’s decision definitely is one battle won. She continued to add, “After all, the battle for gender justice continues.”

Activist Lesley Esteves added, “Like many other women lawyers, Menaka Guruswamy fights for equal rights, while also battling systemic misogyny in our male-dominated legal system. I’ve personally witnessed over the years, the rage directed towards her from men who can’t stand the fact that here’s a woman who will speak on equal terms…who will, when necessary, approach the courts in search of justice without their ‘guidance’ and oversight. In this case, they were outnumbered by men who truly believe in gender equality and worked along with Menaka for a desperately needed victory for LGBTQ rights. Again, like many women, she has taken so much of their abuse and hatred in her stride and stayed focused on her goals, but it has not been easy. I’m so glad that young women lawyers are seeing a role model like her. We need more Menakas in the bar and in the bench.”

Guruswamy studied Civil Law from Oxford University, and worked at a law firm in New York, and also as a Human Rights Consultant to the United Nations. She is the first Indian woman to have her portrait at Milner Hall in Rhodes House in Oxford University.

H/T: Elle India