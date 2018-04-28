Lawmakers Say Scrapping Work Permits For H-1B Spouses Will Hurt US Economy

The move by current US president Donald Trump’ administration to scrap an Obama-era rule that allowed spouses of H-1B visa holders to work legally in the US is being vehemently opposed by top Indian-American democratic lawmakers.

The lawmakers spoke at an event hosted by the US India Friendship Council, a group headed by Indian-American businessman Swadesh Chatterjee. Several legislators from the Democratic Party in the United States on Wednesday came out opposing the Donald Trump administration move, calling it regressive. They added that the move would hurt the American economy.

Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said the administration’s move also discriminates against women as they hold the most number of such visas. “Women who are just as qualified, sometimes more qualified, than their spouses but haven’t been able to work,” said Jayapal. She stated, “I oppose the move to terminate work permits to H-4 visas.”

Jayapal is the first Indian American woman elected to the House of Representatives.

“We worked with the Obama administration to institute a rule that said that the spouses of H-1B should also be able to work. If we have talented men and women who are spouses, we want them to be able to also contribute those skills. We passed that rule administratively. Now the Trump administration is threatening to pull that rule back. It would hurt many many people spouses and children across the country,” Jayapal added.

Jayapal admitted that the H-1B programme needs to be reformed to ensure that it is not misused. She said, “Yes, there are some places where we need to reform and adjust it to make sure that we’re not taking advantage of that program; to make sure that we continue to allow American workers to have jobs. But all of the research shows us that immigration does not take jobs away from people it actually contributes to greater economic growth but also the ability for American workers to move up themselves.” She added, “I myself was on an H-1B at various times. I understand how important it is that we have our H-1B visa program in a way that works.”

Ro Khanna, the representative from California in whose district the Silicon Valley falls, said, “I oppose the move. I am on a bipartisan bill that seeks to ensure work permits for spouses. It is also a question of countering domestic violence. Because most of these spouses are women, in the absence of economic independence, they become vulnerable.”

Indians comprise around 70% of all H-1B workers in the US. Most of them are employed in the information technology sector.

H/T: The Hindu