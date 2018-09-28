Latest Edition Of Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Because He Is’ Features Feelings Of Father Gulzar

Writer and filmmaker Meghna Gulzar had written the book ‘Because he is’ on her father Gulzar, who is a veteran and celebrated lyricist, poet, and director back in the year 2004. The book that explores the journey of the great writer, gets revised for the second edition with his unpublished poems and few unread chapters of his life.

Chronicling her father’s life in the book, Meghna told Firstpost, “It kind of gives a peek into how his mind works, what kind of a person he is, what his day is like — it’s through a daughter’s lens. I understood him as a person, a writer, a filmmaker, and a father. There are a lot of things I understood about the way he has raised me.”

One of Gulzar’s unpublished poems included in the latest edition of the book talks about how a father nurtures his daughter and instills the values he has grown up to. As she writes her name in the successful world, it’s the father’s sky that gets brightened up.

Kai barson se seene mein rakha tha aasmaan…

Kai barson se seene mein rakha tha aasmaan

Tay karke maine meri ummeedon ke naqshe they uss par,

Mere khwaabon ke baadal they, mere ashkon ka paani tha!

Main nanhi ungliyaan beti ki sehlata tha,

Unko choomta tha badi ho kar ye mera aasmaan kholegi ik din

Woh apna kehkashaan uss par bichhaaegi!

Badi ho kar meri beti ne khola aasmaan aur,

Ungliyon se naam apna likh ke roshan kar diya hai aasmaan mera

Kai barson se jo tay karke maine seene mein rakha hua tha!

Meghna’s childhood memories are filled with moments with father Gulzar bringing her books from every place he travelled to and her imitating Gulzar’s writing postures. “My father would get me a new edition of the book wherever he was travelling. It used to be different every time: a different publisher, illustrations, layout, and design. So I ended up having some 15-odd versions of the book. I remember I had one version where Cinderella goes to not one but three balls, and it is at the third one that she loses her glass slipper…there were these illustrations…her dresses were beautiful in shades of gold, silver, and blue,” Meghna recalled.

Father Gulzar also recalled memories from Meghna’s, Bosky as he calls her, childhood. He shared, “Bosky learnt to write at a very early age. All children imitate their parents – popping out her lower lip and holding her thinking pen, she would imitate me and scribble on a piece of paper. Chewing an end of her spectacles, she would pose over her book, like me.”

On imbibing father’s nuances into her work, Meghna shared that she had adopted his habits consciously and unconsciously. While genetics played its role in a few situations, at others she consciously learned and observed Gulzar’s ways and applied in her work.

Meghna said, “It is difficult to know whether it is genetics or you are imbibing things as part of your upbringing because a lot of what shapes a child’s personality happens through mere observation. In my case, I don’t know how much of it was imbibed by consciously reading his writing, which I have not done very much because his writing was translated into English much later and I can’t read Urdu. So my initiation into his writing happened quite late, around the late 1980s, by which time I was about 16-17; my personality was quite formed anyway.”

“I think it has a lot to do with his personality and him raising me, and it was more of a genetics-cum-upbringing kind of a thing that has perhaps shaped my creative intellect rather than consciously trying to imbibe his writing style. But what I have learnt consciously is his brevity and simplicity, which I really love. I try to imbibe them in my scripts, in my writing, in my storytelling,” she continued.

Both Meghna and Gulzar being filmmakers and writers, Meghna shares that they do synergise when it comes to looking at things with sensitive nature but are also different at approaching their work.

She said, “We are both very sensitive people. For me as a creative person, I feel that a film which is indifferent or irrelevant to the extent that it would have made no difference if it weren’t made at all, is a colossal waste of so many people’s time and money. For me, as a filmmaker, the attempt is to make something that will touch somebody, somewhere. We must have that approach in our films, otherwise what’s the point!”

