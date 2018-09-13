Late Soldier’s Wife Neeru Sambyal Joins The Army To Serve The Nation Like Her Husband

On May 2, 2015, Neeru Sambyal lost her husband Rifleman Ravinder, who passed away while attending a drill in his regiment. The loss plunged her into depression but it was the sight of her two-year-old daughter which gave her the strength to overcome her pain and be where she is today, as Lieutenant Neeru Sambyal in the Army Ordnance Corps.

She hails from Samba in Jammu and Kashmir and holds a ‘C’ certificate of the National Cadet Corps. After joining the Army in 2017, she underwent a one-year training at the Officers Training Academy, Chennai and graduated as an officer.

“I belong to a Rajput family where a lot of social stigma is attached to widows. As such, joining the Army would never have been easy… I reluctantly shared the idea with my father-in-law who not only supported it but went out of the way to help me realize my dream,” said Lt Sambyal.

She gives the credit for her success to her in-laws and her brother who stood by her and encouraged her every step of the way because of which she cracked the SSB exam in her very first attempt.

“I was least bothered what people would think after my family openly backed me,” she said.

H/T: Tribune India