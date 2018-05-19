Late Savita Halappanavar Becomes The Face For ‘Yes’ Campaign In Landmark Irish Abortion Poll

Ireland is gearing up to hold a referendum to liberalise country’s stringent abortion law. Savita Halappanavar, a 31-year-old Indian-origin dentist, who died in 2012 after a request for the termination of her pregnancy was denied, has now become the face of the moment.

Pictures of Savita throng the streets of Ireland ahead of the landmark referendum that is to be held on May 25. The campaign to amend abortion laws found its momentum after Savita’s death in 2012.

31-year-old Savita visited University Hospital Galway,17 weeks pregnant, and complained of back pain. She was diagnosed to be miscarrying but was not allowed to terminate her pregnancy despite multiple requests from her and her family. They were told that Ireland was a “Catholic country” and the laws prohibited termination while the fetus is alive. Savita died of septicemia, a bloodstream infection, a week after her miscarriage.

The Yes Campaign Group, Rosa, has been extensively using her image for the referendum. Many Irish women from different parts of the world would be traveling to Ireland to vote. The referendum is historic in the sense that it would decide the fate of the world’s most restrictive abortion regimes.

Savita’s father, Andanappa Yalagi, supports the Yes campaign. As per a report by Hindustan Times, he said, “I will watch this vote. I hope the people of Ireland will vote yes for abortion, for the ladies of Ireland and the people of Ireland. My daughter, she lost her life because of this abortion law, because of the diagnosis, and she could not have an abortion.”

He added, “We are happy people in Ireland remember Savita, and remember her when they are talking about abortion…It is a long time. It is six years, and the law still has not been changed. I am surprised change has not been implemented. I request that all Irish people vote Yes for this law to change.”

H/T: Hindustan Times