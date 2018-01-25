Larry Nassar Sentenced To Up To 175 Years Of Imprisonment For Sexually Abusing Over 150 Girls

Larry Nassar, the disgraced ex-USA gymnastics team doctor, was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison in a historical verdict on Wednesday. According to Hindustan Times, 54-year-old Nassar pled guilty to seven counts of first-degree sexual assault in November last year.

Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina delivered a burning rebuke for his crimes as she sentenced him for up to 175 years of imprisonment. A few of his victims who were present at the hearing were left in tears when Aquilina delivered her judgement. Rachael Denhollander, who was the first person to accuse Nassar, was also in attendance.

Reportedly, before the verdict Naseer had apologized to his victims but judge Aquilina found it insincere owing to the fact that in a letter written by him he had claimed that he had been “manipulated” and thus came up with the last minute apology only to manipulate the verdict.

Naseer is already undergoing 60-year imprisonment in federal prison for being convicted of child pornography. In a statement that would certainly be remembered for years, Aquilina said “I’ve just signed your death warrant,” while delivering her judgement.