Laila Tyabji On Revisting The Grand History Of Our Tricolour Flag And National Emblem

My grandpa comments on the fact that how distorted the colors of the flag are these days – the practically blood red orange, a bright electric blue chakra, every shade of green from olive to parrot green! And oh, the ignored detail that Gandhiji had insisted that the flag be made of hand-spun hand-woven khadi. So, I thought, how about knowing the history behind our tricolour flag?

It was Laila Tyabji, the founder member and chairperson of Dastkar, an NGO working for the revival of traditional crafts in India, whose father and mother were the ones who designed the tricolor flag. Her father was a civil servant in the Constituent Assembly her my mother worked in the refugee camps set up at Red Fort.

It was the year 1947 and India was on the brink of independence while it was embroiled in riots as the country partitioned into India and Pakistan. Laila’s father refused to go to Pakistan, for they adored India’s multicultural, diverse ethos even though he was offered a top role in the newly-formed Pakistan government. He wrote to his father:

“You will I am sure not be surprised to hear that I have elected to remain in India (Hindustan) and not to go over to Pakistan. I am absolutely opposed to the Muslim League ideology and mentality and it would have been a gross betrayal of all my ideals and hopes if I threw them over for the tempting posts that they are offering to Muslim officers.”

It was then that that Laila’s parents were given the task of coming up with the Indian emblem by Jawaharlal Nehru. “My father set up a Flag Committee headed by Rajendra Prasad, and sent letters to all the art schools asking them to prepare designs. Hundreds came in, all quite ghastly. Most of them heavily influenced by the British national emblem, except that elephants and tigers, or deer and swans replaced the lion and unicorn on either side of the British crown. The crown itself was replaced by a lotus or kalash or something similar,” Laila recalled.

“Suddenly, my parents had this brainwave of the lions and chakra on top of the Ashoka column. (They both loved the sculpture and ethos of that period). So, my mother drew a graphic version and the printing press at the Viceregal Lodge (now Rashtrapati Niwas) made some impressions and everyone loved it. Of course, the four lions (Lion Capital of Ashoka) have been our emblem ever since,” she added.

The next job her parents were tasked with was re-doing the flag. So, they took the Ashoka chakra and put it on the Congress tricolor flag designed by Pingali Venkayya. “Once it was done, it all seemed so natural and obvious. Originally, my mother had painted a black chakra, but Gandhiji objected so it became navy blue,” Laila said. “My mother was 28 at the time. My father and she never felt they had “designed” the national emblem – just reminded India of something that had always been part of its identity.”

The first flag was sewn under Laila’s mother’s supervision by Edde Tailors & Drapers in Connaught Place and was hosted over Raisina Hill.

She remembers that in those times, India was a simpler, less splintered, less materialistic place. “Rich or poor, we all shared the lengthy power cuts, spent hours waiting for those long distance, so-called “lightning” telephone calls. Cabinet ministers, company directors, generals, all drove in the same Ambassador cars and drank the same Indian rum and whiskey. There were no malls, no fancy foreign brands or designer labels. The darzi sat in the verandah stitching our clothes. Everyone lived within 15 minutes of each other and dropped by in the evenings for ‘potluck’, bearing a dish. Traffic jams and road rage were unheard of,” she said.

But today the scenario has completely shifted. “People live in gated communities and communicate through emails and cell phones. Delhiites, newly self-conscious, attend aerobics classes and go to slimming clinics. Jeans and dresses trump saris. One can phone in for sushi, Mexican and Thai cuisine and buy avocados, artichokes, and squid at INA Market. Families visit malls on weekends rather than picnic at Jamali Kamali. The high-pitched aggression of Arnab and his ilk on our TV sets have replaced the nighttime sounds of jackals and bulbuls from the gardens in the 1950s,” she explained.

Although, in some ways, she finds the changes to be life transforming in a positive manner. “I love the internet, the Metro, piped gas and electronic gadgets and I am shamefully addicted to my Netflix and air-conditioning in summer. It’s great that government clerks now go to office on scooters rather than cycles and Ayurveda, yoga and herbal cosmetics have become trendy,” she added.

