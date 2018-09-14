Lady Cast Of ‘Love Sonia’ Share What Their Struggles Were Like In Teenage Years

Tabrez Noorani’s Love Sonia hit the screens today narrating the story of 17-year-old Sonia who risks her life to rescue her sister from the sex trade. The movie shows the horrors of sex trafficking in India with all painful honesty, having no regrets how harsh the movie will be on its watcher, because the reality is never kind to those girls trapped in claustrophobic brothels.

“I used to just breakdown on the set. I can’t imagine what young girls have to go through at that tender age,” said Mrunal Thakur. “I read this script about ten years ago and I was 22 then, extremely sheltered from the harsh realities of the world. In fact, most of us are.”

In a recent chat with The Quint, the three ladies from the cast of Love Sonia, Mrunal Thakur, Richa Chadha and Freida Pinto, shared their memories of being 17-year-olds, the fears, insecurities and ambitions they had and what their definition of love and relationships were back then.

“I had no clue what I wanted to do with my life,” said Freida. “I remember being quite rebellious but I knew, early on, that my calling would be somewhere on a world stage.”

Talking about her idea of love and relationship, she said, “It was that you have to find love at an early age, lock it in. Have kids, make it work, what not! My idea was that one must focus on the other. But now the focus is myself because when I find that I am comfortable with myself, I am comfortable with everybody else.”

“At 17 my fear was that will that boy who have I crush on ask me out on a date!” laughed Richa. “But I don’t think I have changed much, I am still drawn to people who are intelligent and honest.”

Mrunal shared that she had a fear of public speaking and found it hard to remain confident when faced with a big crowd. So, when she landed a role in Star Plus’ Kumkum Bhagya, everyone was obviously surprised as many had never heard her speak!

H/T: The Quint

