Labelled As An Anti-Hindu, Lawyer Of Asifa In Kathua Rape Case Fears For Her Life

The lawyer of gang rape and murder victim in the Kathua rape case, Deepika Singh Rajawat, has been facing a social boycott for taking up the case and have been labeled as an anti-Hindu. She expressed her fears that her life is in danger.

“Today, I don’t know, I am not in my senses. I can be raped, I can be killed and may be they won’t allow me to practice in court. They (have) isolated me, I don’t know how I can survive,” the advocate said.

Two FIRs have been filed with one being against the eight accused and another against the group of lawyers who had stopped the filing of a charge sheet by the police in the case. They will also be probed by a panel, as per the Bar Council of India (BCI).

Rajawat is planning on requesting the Supreme Court for being provided with police security for her and her family.

“I will tell this to the Supreme Court. I am feeling bad and it’s really unfortunate. You can well imagine my plight. But, I will stand for justice and we would seek justice for the eight-year-old girl,” she said.

H/T: The Indian Express