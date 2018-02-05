Kylie Jenner Releases Emotional Video Capturing Her Pregnancy And Delivery Of Baby Girl

Reality star and makeup aficionado Kylie Jenner has given birth to a baby girl after months of speculation around her pregnancy. This is her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, and was born on February 1.

They made the announcement on social media yesterday with a post explaining the secrecy around the pregnancy and a super emotional video titled ‘To Our Daughter’.

The video is private footage of the past few months, capturing Kylie’s pregnancy, with messages from her friends and family for the baby girl. When the video begins, we see Kylie’s BFF, Jordyn Woods, say, “One day, I was in your mom’s bathroom with her and she took a little test.” We find out that the 20-year-old always wanted to be a mother. Woods tells the baby about her parents’ chemistry, saying, “She met your father, and they just hit it off.“

The video shows moments of Jenner and Scott at the hospital at the 15-week sonogram, Jenner’s food cravings, Jenner and Scott’s families being emotional and supportive, Jenner being rushed to the hospital, and the birth – which is blacked out.

Kris gives her granddaughter the sweetest message, saying, “You’ve got the best mom and you’re so lucky. This is such a blessing. It’s going to be the most amazing journey. I can’t wait to see you, meet you, kiss you, love you, and teach you things that maybe only I can teach you. You mom can teach you the things she can teach you. It definitely takes a village, and I learned that along the way.“

Jenner gets some baby-holding practice with Kim’s newborn, Chicago, born January 15. Kim also tries to offer some candid sisterly advice, saying, “I need to school you on what your vagina’s about to feel like.“

Watch the video here: