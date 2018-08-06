Kusala Rajendran Is The Seismologist Behind All Our Knowledge Pertaining To Indian Earthquakes

While receiving India’s first ever ‘National Award for Woman Scientist’ late last month, Kusala Rajendran dedicated it to all the women across the country “who have to always struggle hard to achieve their goals.”

From being born into a conservative family, where most women were expected to get married after their Bachelor’s degree to pursuing masters of technology in applied geophysics at the IIT-Roorkee, Kusala’s story is one of true determination and perseverance.

An outstanding earth scientist and seismologist today, Kusala is the one who has provided us all with much of the information that we have of Indian earthquakes.

Interestingly, when she started pursuing her masters at the IIT-Roorkee, she was the only woman in a class of six. It was back in the 1970s when it was the top institute in the field.

“I had no seniors to help me. The boys had a lot of help but I wasn’t free to speak to them outside of class. Even visiting a male professor in his office by myself would set tongues wagging,” she shares.

The gender divide eventually isolated her in the field but she embraced that like everything else and persisted nevertheless. Her time at IIT was followed by a work stint in Trivandrum. This is where she met her husband C.P. Rajendran, the well-known geologist.

After completing her Ph.D. in seismology at the University of South Carolina, Kusala returned to India in 1993.

Earthquakes are quite precarious and rather difficult to predict. Thus Kusala’s job is no cake walk and requires arduous efforts to study a natural occurrence that has not been sufficiently researched in the past.

Kusala’s team has to take the first flight to the site of the earthquake while studying one. The time immediately after the earthquake is of the utmost importance to them as this is the only time when they can assess the soil to trace the past occurrences of such events.

“Geologists dig a trench and study the walls, where they find layers of soil settled over each other through millennia. These layers can be dated and disturbances caused by historical earthquakes identified. Then, quake recurrence patterns are calculated, data that helps computer models forecast possible earthquakes in the area,” explains Kusala.

Sharing one of the most outstanding events of her career with The Print, Kusala recollects the events of the 2004 tsunami. To study the same, she traveled to the site with her husband and the duo studied the site together. While trying to ascertain the past occurrences of such events, the duo found the only available record on it in the Tamil poem Manimekalai that according to Kusala turned out to be a great adventure.

Thus, they dug a trench to find the deposited layer of ancient soil all the way from the ocean floor. They later found archaeological evidence of pottery in the same layer. The 2004 tsunami was dated back to a similar event 1,000 years ago.

As apparent, Kusala has been working relentlessly in her field. She was awarded the Krishnan Gold Medal by the Indian Geophysical Union for her work on geophysics in 1993 for the same. She also received the Tabor Award in 1992 from the Department of Geological Sciences, University of South Carolina, and she was ranked among the top ten young researchers in the country by Outlook Magazine on July 18, 2005.

