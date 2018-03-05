Krishna Kumari Kohli Elected As Pakistan’s First Hindu Dalit Woman Senator

Krishna Kumari Kohli is the first ever woman Senator in Pakistan from a scheduled caste. The 39-year-old is a Hindu Dalit woman from the village Tharparkar.

She contested on a Pakistan People’s Party ticket from a constituency reserved for women candidates in Tharparkar district and won in the polls conducted on Saturday. Kumari deserves to represent the community as she knows the basic problems the community suffers.

Kumari who belongs to a remote village in Nagarparkar district of Thar in Sindh province has had a troubled childhood. It was a very difficult period as she battled hunger and poverty, was a victim of bonded labour, and even jailed for three years in a private jail with her family,

According to Your Story, proud Kumari after the win said, “I feel proud, I am thankful to Pakistan People’s Party that they nominated me.“ She added, “I will not only represent women of Thar but act as a representative for women across the country and speak for their rights.“

Kumari also said that the major issues faced by the Tharparkar people are child marriages and forced conversion and she said that these need to be addressed urgently.

