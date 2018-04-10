Krinilla All Set To Follow Deceased Husband’s Legacy, Files Nomination For Upcoming By-Polls

Krinilla was confronted with a sudden darkness as she lost her husband on February 18 this year. Krinilla R. Marak is the widow of Jonathone N. Sangma, the Nationalist Congress Party candidate who was killed by militants earlier this year.

She, however, has now vowed to recollect the pieces of her life, right where her husband left them scattered. She initiated a new take at life as she filed her nomination on Monday for the Williamnagar Assembly seat in Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills district.

Krinilla’s husband lost his life to an explosive devise planted by suspected Garo National Liberation Army militants. Incidentally, he lost his life while campaigning for NCP ahead of the State’s Assembly elections. Consequently, the elections for the Williamnagar seat were postponed.

The NCP came up with the proposal of fielding Krinilla in Williamnagar after her husband’s death. After the huge support that she received from NCP and the locals she agreed and filed her nomination for the seat.

“I am overwhelmed by the support of the people and their regard for my late husband,” said Krinilla after she filed her papers as per a news by The Hindu.

She would now fight eight rivals in the upcoming elections that have been slated to be conducted on April 27.

H/T: The Hindu