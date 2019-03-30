Komal Sharma Talwar On How Women’s Work And Life Can Be Balanced Through Company Policies

With fast-growing startup culture across the globe, individuals, companies, and entrepreneurs are looking for innovations which are unique in their form.

But how does one know how novel is their idea? Here comes another startup named XIpat by Komal Sharma Talwar, that has developed the world’s first completely automated commercialized novelty checker that helps budding entrepreneurs to check if their idea is unique and if they should file IP (Intellectual property) over the idea.

While Komal keeps globe-trotting for most of the year to visit prospective clients so as to expand her business, she says that there are very few women whom she meets for networking. “Generally, men are able to network so much more. They have their groups – so we tend to find ourselves a little aloof there,” she says.

However, she believes that it is not about breaking the barriers which restrict women from building a career, it is about the need to be extremely confident and have faith in what they are doing.

“I don’t think twice before travelling the world. Women shouldn’t think that they can’t do that because they’re women. Think like men. And if you have confidence in what you are building, the confidence to go out and meet people and network comes on its own.”

As the field of technology is growing rapidly, the need for men and women to be adaptive to new changes is required, which also calls for them to be active round the clock. But pointing out how it’s harder for women to balance their work and personal life, Komal says, “The difference here really is that with men, they don’t have to balance so many things. I think why we see fewer women in technology is because the balance of work and life is very difficult to maintain. You must have an extremely strong backing from your family and from your spouse. We might talk about a lot of women in technology, but when you look at the statistics, there are hardly any of them in leadership roles.”

To tackle this issue, Komal suggests it can be handled if inclusive and supportive policies for women are made at work. “In my company, 30% are women and we have some amazing ‘work from home’ options for them where despite having children, they can rejoin work quickly and conveniently. We keep flexible options for them such as working part time/full time or working from home till they are ready to come back. These things are very important now. Companies have to be very considerate about bringing women back to work after a break. If we have more policies for women, it makes it easier for them to come back to work and grow in their career.”

H/T: The News Minute