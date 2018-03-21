Kolkata School Teacher Alleges He Was Sacked From His Position For Being Homosexual

Kolkata schools seem to be at war with homosexuality. Just a few days ago, we came across the story where teenage girls were asked to write “We are lesbians” 10 times on a paper, and now a male teacher has been sacked from his position in the school because of his homosexuality.

Abhijit Kundu is a former Maths and Science teacher at a renowned school in Kolkata. Abhijit shared the school’s homophobia with Indian Express saying that the school had a problem with his open homosexuality since the beginning. Kundu is an aspiring dancer and also has a queer-themed film uploaded on his YouTube channel. He said, “She (the headmistress of the school) told me my queer-themed short film on YouTube was making parents uncomfortable. She also told me that it was inappropriate for a teacher to have such a film in the public domain.”

Abhijit stated that there were many such incidents that piled up during his course in the school before he was asked to leave. He was fired on February 5, just two days after he shared copies of his recently published book about open homosexuality with his colleagues.

Kundu was seeking to work in the school as a part-time teacher to focus on his dancing career. “They curtly told me that I possess other talents and that I should focus on them instead. I was asked to leave without a month’s notice period,” he stated.

The principal of the school, Moon Moon Nath, has rubbished the allegations and said that it was Kundu’s own wish to not work as a full-time teacher. He also said that the school has informed him about his removal from the position. He said, “We had informed him that he was going to be removed from his position. He had asked to be removed from a full-time position. Once we found his replacement, we asked him to leave.”

He added, “I have no idea why he is saying things like this. We always knew that he is homosexual. I had come to know that Abhijit had requested his students to watch his dance videos. He was also accused of touching students inappropriately, but we did not take any action when he refused the allegations.”

Abhijit says, “I was not told anything about being removed as a teacher. I had a meeting with them two days before I was fired, but nothing was communicated to me at that time. I have sent a show-cause notice to the school on March 18.”

H/T: Indian Express