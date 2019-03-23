Kochi Biennale Co-Founder Riyas Komu Resigns From Foundation Following #MeToo Allegations

The founding secretary of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, artist Riyas Komu, who had stepped down from all management positions of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale pending an inquiry into a #MeToo allegation against him in October, has now severed his ties with the foundation.

In a mail put to the co-trustee on Tuesday, Riyas stated that his “decision was irrevocable”.

Following an “unfounded and anonymous allegation of sexual misconduct, made with a malicious intent,” Riyas accused the foundation of ‘marginalising’ and ‘humiliating’ him after he stepped down from the managerial position of the foundation.

It was in an anonymous post made on Instagram last year in October when a victim shared her story accusing Riyas of sexually assaulting her. In the post, the victim stated that she met Riyas in Mumbai for a studio visit where she claimed he was friendly with her and subsequently invited her to discuss a project in Kochi. After attending an event at Kochi, she agreed for a drink with him when Riyas sexually assaulted her.

Following the post made on Instagram, Riyas in his response wrote back saying, “I’m deeply upset that this incident has been understood and presented in this manner. However, as the person expressed is hurt, I would like here to offer my apologies and I am opening myself to the possibility of a conversation.”

According to advocate Tushara James, who was an external member of the ICC, the investigation in the case against Riyas had been closed as the complainant did not want to pursue the issue.

