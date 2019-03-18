Known For Promoting Organic Farming, Tribal Woman Kamala Pujari Is Now Member Of Odisha Planning Board

A tribal woman from Koraput district in Odisha, Kamala Pujari has been chosen by the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as one of the five new members of the state planning board. Known for preserving hundreds of local varieties of paddy, she is promoting organic farming to maintain soil fertility and get a good harvest.

She has persuaded her villagers to give up the usage of chemical fertilizers and even organized group meetings to interact with them and convince them about the benefits of organic farming.

“I had never dreamt of getting such a prestigious Government post. I came to know about the announcement from the media. I would give priority to provide drinking water supply in the villages,” she said.

In 2002, she was honored with the ‘Equator Initiative Award’ in South Africa. In the same year, she joined a workshop on organic farming organized by M S Swaminathan Research Foundation at Johannesburg, where participants from all over the world appreciated her efforts.

H/T: India Times