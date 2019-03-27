Known For Her Collection Of Short Stories And Poems, Malayalam Writer PK Ashita Passes Away

Counted among the most prominent writers in Malayalam, PK Ashita’s contribution in Malayalam literature garnered her many honours for her collection of short stories, poems, children’s literature and translations.

A recipient of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for her story collection Ashitayude Kathakal, Ashita battled cancer for about six years before it relapsed, taking her life on Tuesday.

On the news of her demise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled her death in a Facebook post, which read, “Ashita was a writer who used her stories for gender equality. She tried to protest the attacks on women in public spaces, through her stories. She led a life of resistance and this language of resistance was reflected in her stories. Ashita was a writer who touched the hearts of readers. She always took a different path in her life and was able to take readers to unique realms of experience over the past decades. She showed through her literary life that stories can be filled with new experiences and novelty. The death of writer Ashita is an irreparable loss to Malayalam literature.”

Ashita’s achievements include the Edasseri award which she bagged for Vismaya Chinnangal in 1986, the Padmarajan award (1986) for Thathagatha, and Lalithambika Anterjanam Smaraka Sahitya Award (1994).

Ashita was known to have portrayed her life experiences through her short stories and poems. A lesser known fact about her was that she had a spiritual side to her, where she became a disciple of Guru Nitya Chaitanya as a young woman. According to her friend and writer-filmmaker Sreebala Menon, Ashita gave strength to others by whatever she learnt from her guru.

H/T: The News Minute