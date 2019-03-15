Know The Story Of Rukhmabai, Who Fought For The Right Of Consent In 1887

Women’s day came and went away and once again, for just one day in a year, people celebrated women, talked about empowerment and let the topic bite the dust the next second the day was over. However, some stories here to stay and remind us about important battles fought by women.

AgentsOfIshq, an online project about sex, love, and desire, shared the story of Rukhmabai, one of the first practicing women doctors in colonial India. Between 1884 and 1888, she fought a landmark legal case against her child marriage as a child bride.

Married as a child, she refused to live with her husband or consummate her marriage. When a court ordered her to continue the marriage, she wrote letters to The Times of India, in 1887.

It was Judge Pinhey at the time who took into account her personal choice and made a judgment in her favor in the case of Dadaji Bhikaji v. Rukhmabai (1884-88).

Justice Pinhey not just delivered a judgement in favour of Rukhmabai's right to choose, but also did it poetically! Fun fact – Pinhey's judgement on the Rukhmabai case was so sensational back in 1885 that The Kesari even insinuated a liaison between Rukhmabai and Judge Pinhey!

Her case led to the enactment of the “Age of Consent Act” in 1891, changing the age of consent from 10 to 12 years across British India.