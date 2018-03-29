KNMA Team Transforms A Widow’s Life And Proves That Art Does Change The World

As a student of arts, I was often questioned about the validity of my studies in practical life. The most recurrent of the questions was: How does art make a difference?

Some folks from the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) in Delhi have finally answered the ever haunting question for me. They have proved that when mixed with some kindness, art can change the world just like it infused colors of joy in Dipti Joshi’s world.

Having lost her husband at a young age, Dipti was left with the responsibility of sustaining the family of three. She thus resorted to opening a small tea stall along the roadside in Kumaon hills in Uttarakhand. Through the stall, she could hardly make ends meet as the occasional customers that visited her stalls mostly included truck drivers and travelers on road trips. Dipti herself found working at the stall a dull affair and would try to leave for home as soon as possible.

Dipti found the stall dull and wouldn’t stay there for long.

Everything changed for Dipti when a team from Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) chanced upon her tea stall. The folks were on an off-site trip to the hills of Uttarakhand.

After listening to Dipti’s heart-wrenching story the folks from KNMA decided to infuse Dipti’s dull life and tea stall with the colors of the art. With the benevolent motive of bringing about a change through art, they took the endeavor free of cost and roped in a few enthusiastic students to help them out. Not only did the team decide to revamp Dipti’s tea stall but also chose to do it employing Aipan, the traditional painting style from Kumaon.

The team from KNMA with the help of a few enthusiastic students set out to prove the importance of art.

Overnight the dull ‘Joshi Tea Stall’ was converted into the aesthetically inviting ‘Josh Café’. After the rechristening and with an attractive appearance the place automatically started attracting more customers including children from nearby areas.

Dipti now gets a steady income owing to the pleasing appearance of her cafe. Perhaps just one stall at a time but art certainly changes the world.

‘Joshi Tea Stall’ has been revamped into ‘Josh Cafe’ and attracts much more customers now.

