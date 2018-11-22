Knitwear Designer Tanya Maheshwari On Introducing Wearable Art To The Indian Market

If you thought face motifs on apparels is so 2015, read this. Fashion student Tanya Maheshwari from Delhi is determined to bring the ‘human-quirk’ back in trend. One look at her Instagram page and you’ll find an artwork that lies somewhere between the surreal and geometric motifs.

So you can learn more about this 20-something’s journey into knitting and illustrating, here’s Tanya for you:

Describe your art to our readers.

It is deconstructed and tattered. It ranges from portraits to mural and illustrations that I love to put on the clothes.

According to you, how saleable is this fashion?

Umm, not very, to be honest. This style is yet to make a major mark in the Indian fashion industry and currently, has a tiny market. I hope things will change with time.

As a Visual Artist, you’ve often put edgy period-art and body-art out there. We’re guessing it attracts all kinds of reactions.

When I started posting such stuff, many people were taken aback, leaving a marginally few who understood my motive. Through those period and armpit images, I am simply trying to normalize menstruation and start a conversation about body-positivity, respectively.

Do you get criticized for those stunning self-portraits?

I think people who truly understand my knack follow me. However, there have been times when my pictures triggered a discussion between those resonating with my idea and those who get easily upset with almost everything on the internet.

Do your pictures attract creeps with horny messages, by any chance?

While the fire emoji and words like ‘hawt’ are common, there was this one incidence that stood out when a dude sent me a long poem with romance dripping from its every word. Of course, I blocked him only to receive an offensive message from his another account that read – “you’re famous because you send nudes.” Don’t assume things just because I click pictures showing and talking about human body. I don’t even make nude art, which is beautiful in its own way. I simply design and wear bodysuits and click pictures in them.

On this note, would you like to talk about your favourite artist who made/makes stunning body art?

American Photographer Francesca Woodman was one such artist. She was 22 when she killed herself. Before dying, she shot pictures, mostly black and white, that portrayed the beauty of a female body and showcased many contrasting human behaviours. She loved taking self-portraits, too, that never seemed like making an sexual move on the viewer.

How difficult publishing pictures of the self can get?

When I started posting self-portraits online, I was, in a way, letting people judge me and my body. There were days when I would give every picture a lot of thought before it went online. I would crop it thinking ‘this is too much.’ Later, there came a time when I was like ‘fuck it.’ Not everyone around me understood the messages I was conveying through my visual art. It sucks when your people aren’t supportive of you.

After you graduate, what’s your plan?

To open a studio creating and selling wearable art. More than the investment that it would take, I am worried about sustaining it by encouraging more people to embrace the concept. But you know what, I am still young to experiment so why not!

(picture source)

This article was first published on April 27, 2018.