Kiran Rao Shares How Books Have Been Her Foundation In Storytelling

A book is a living, breathing world of its own. The instant you open a book and get ensnarled by the magic of words, new avenues of imagination and understanding are opened to you.

The comfort of a good book remains unsurpassed. Despite the fast-paced world of the internet and the unending forms of entertainment that it has to offer, the charm of books remains intact for the true, faithful book lover. Film producer, screenwriter, and director, Kiran Rao is one such person whose relationship with books and stories has remained constant since her childhood.

She shares, “We grew up with very few toys and only books. I was actually quite lucky. We had the library at The Saturday Club near where I grew up which I used to mine for books and they had a wonderful children’s section full of everything… from Tintin and Asterix to Anne of Green Gables… literature for young adults.”

In fact, books for Kiran, as a child, were synonymous with entertainment. “I actually grew up with books as my entertainment. I didn’t have films and of course, there was no television for the longest part of my childhood,” says Rao, adding, “Books have been my foundation in storytelling.”

Sharing that the affinity to books runs in her family, Rao says, “We are a family of pretty voracious readers. I remember when my father would travel, he would only get us books. So, we always had a new book to look forward to when he went out of town. Also, my mother’s aunt and my grand-uncle had a publishing house called Orient Longman. So, we’ve grown up with all kinds of literature around us.”

On being asked if her reading preferences have changed over the year, Rao says, “I read quite a varied range in the sense that I am quite interested in non-fiction as well now and graphic novels. The only thing is that I read much less than I used to do and that is a complaint I have with myself.”

Rao feels that Anjum Hasan’s Lunatic and Capital by Rana Dasgupta are few of the books that would translate beautifully on the screen. She says, “A book that I have always loved is Lunatic in My Head by Anjum Hasan. I recently read Capital by Rana Dasgupta and it is really an astounding portrayal of modern Delhi and both show the range I love and which I think would make for great cinema.”

H/T: Telegraph India