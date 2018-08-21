Kinnar Guru Sweety On Passing Off As A Woman & The Irrelevance Of Marriage In Their Community

In 2014, the Supreme Court recognised the transgender community as the third gender, and the bench’s words were, “recognition of transgenders as a third gender is not a social or medical issue but a human rights issue. Transgenders are also citizens of India. The spirit of the Constitution is to provide equal opportunity to every citizen to grow and attain their potential, irrespective of caste, religion or gender.”

It was a moment of celebration for the community and those who fought for them, and though the unanimous acceptance of society continues to pose as a concern, but getting manyata (recognition) from the law has made their lives a bit easier.

Speaking of society acceptance, how many people actually have knowledge of the hardships transgenders face, of how their community functions, and of the concept of “kinnar guru”? A thoughtful attempt at it was made by the VICE when they caught up with Sweety Sahu, a 34-year-old transgender woman born and brought up in Berhampur in the Ganjam district, Odisha. Sahu is the president and guru of the Ganjam Kinnar Association, and she lives there with more than 200 chelas (disciples) of hers.

“I want every transgender to have education. We can even touch the sky. [In our community] there is no education. We face [emotional] torture from our families first, then society. We don’t get a chance to finish our education. I want the next generation of third genders to receive their due education,” shared Sahu, and slowly opened up on other fronts like the guru-chela relationship, the importance of passing off as a woman, alternate family arrangements, and the irrelevance of marriage amongst the Kinnars.

Having worked in Mumbai as a bar dancer for many years, Sahu learnt how to deal with ‘big town’ bullies over time. Recalling those years, she said, “Customers would approach me for sex. I passed off as a woman easily. But I had to learn to say no and be stern.” And continued, “In India, transgender women are shunned from society and their families, forced to live in clusters in neglected parts of the cities, away from the gaze of the mainstream. Left to fend for themselves they have formed their own community, collectively called the Kinnars. At an initiation ceremony, a third gendered child is taken under the wing of a guru (teacher) of that community and the child or chela lives with the guru leaving behind his biological family, taking on a new name and identity.”

A customer at a Bombay bar once spent “lakhon” (lakhs) on her through the course of one night as she danced to Bollywood songs. “Then he wanted to sleep with me.” Identifying as transgender had its own dilemma for Sahu. For one, the bar owner didn’t know she was a trans woman. She had lied to everyone around her, even her regular customers. “Telling them who I really was meant losing my job,” she added. The big spender couldn’t handle the rejection and a fight broke out. Sahu remembers the hullabaloo as a particularly scary night.

But aside from life lessons, Sahu also picked on some fashion trends while in Bombay, “I always wear what I like. The girls (dancers) used to talk about dresses and the latest trends. That’s how I learnt to dress well,” said she. “I was there in 2000. I worked in about 6-7 bars.”

From working at a bar in Bombay to being the president of the association today, talking about this transition, she shared, “I’ve been a guru now for almost 12 years. In our community, there are elections, where chelas vote for the person they think can represent them. Someone who has the talent, someone who can talk.”

For Sweety, the sexiest man in India today is, Ranbir Kapoor, and if Bollywood ever makes a movie on her life, she’d like Madhuri Dixit to play the role, “She has the ada (charm), she dances so gracefully. She has everything. Woh meri favourite hai (She’s my favourite).”

When the question of falling in love turned up, unhesitant she replied, “Tha ek boyfriend (I had a boyfriend once) . And now bache log ko dekh ke mera time pass ho jata hai (My time passes looking after my kids/ chelas). Pyar karne wala toh bohat milte hai, lekin nibhane wala bohat kam milte hai (There are so many people to fall in love with, but few fulfil promises) . [I want someone] jo mujhe pehchaan paye, community ka qadar kare (I want someone who will acknowledge for who I am, and respect my community).”

“I have feelings like girls. Sajna, sawarna acha lagta hai (I like dressing up and getting made up). But I don’t think of what others think of me as. I am happy to be known as a third gender. A gorgeous sari and a bit of makeup: It’s the smaller joys of life that make everyone happy,” she added.

Sahu and her chelas recently took part at the Transgender Cultural Festival, and speaking of it, she gave her view on the importance of discipline to live like a family, “I yell at them when they don’t listen to me. Sometimes I also beat them. I was also beaten up by my guru when I was young. [In our community] we have fines and dand (punishment) for not listening to your guru. Sometimes they have to pay fines as high as Rs 21,000 to me. I later use that for some social cause. There is a lot of respect between a guru and chela. A chela can’t do anything without her guru’s permission. No family can run without rules.”

“Everyone is equal. Being a third gender has taught me to respect everyone. To be kind to everyone,” was her response to what has the identity of a third gender taught her!

