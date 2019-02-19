Kicking, Screaming At The Man Who Tries To Grope You Should Become The New Normal: Sanjukta Basu

How many of you have seen your mothers and grandmothers manifesting their anger in the same way as the men in the house do? Not many, I am sure, and there is a reason why. It is because women in our society since the very beginning are taught to be docile, to be quiet, homely, and worse of them all, to be silent. We are often told, “Itna gussa ladkiyon ko shobha nahi deta,” “Whatever happened has happened, don’t tell anyone now.”

Writer and photographer Sanjukta Basu believes that it’s time we challenge this narrative and disrupt it. Recently, in a series of tweets, she shared how the need of the hour is to express this anger that women have been taught to suppress all this while. She wrote, “We need more women to be more angry, so angry that staying silent is not an option anymore.”

Here are her tweets:

Sanjukta Basu on Twitter Make anger a habit, a culture. A culture in which woman are so fiercely angry at every small incidence of violence and abuse that men would gather at little corners and shudder in fear. “Do you see girls these days, so angry all the time? We can’t even grope them a bit, man!

Sanjukta Basu on Twitter The society would tell you anger is not a desirable quality in good girls. Good girls should keep their voice and eyes low and shouldn’t talk back. “If you talk about your rape, who will marry you? What would happen to your future?” they will tell you. Be angry at such people.

Sanjukta Basu on Twitter Remember being a good girl is not your priority, marriage is not your priority. Today you are so angry that your only priority is to punish the perpetrators. Be the Goddess Kali and unleash your anger on men who violated you.

She also gave examples of women who didn’t sit quiet and unleashed their anger and how that worked in their favour.

Sanjukta Basu on Twitter Suzette Jordan was raped and to protect her from shame, media called her the Park Street Rape Victim. But what she felt was not shame. She was angry. So angry she was that she refused to hide her identity and fiercely marched on a mission to punish the culprit.

Sanjukta Basu on Twitter Sunitha Krishnan was raped but she was angrier at her family than her rapists, because the family blamed and shamed her. She has now dedicated her life to the cause of rescuing thousands of girls and women from sex slavery and give them a new life.

Sanjukta Basu on Twitter Eve Ensler was raped and beaten by her own father when she was younger than you. She felt sad, angry and defiant but not ashamed. She grew up to be a great scholar, writer and started a worldwide movement to end violence against women. Feel anger before shame.

Sanjukta Basu on Twitter This anger is important for women. Along with the knowledge that we have rights. That my body is mine and nobody has any entitlement on it. Not even my boyfriend or sex partner or client (if I am sex worker) or husband. That if I approach the law, they are supposed to help me.

Sanjukta Basu on Twitter (Actually husbands do have the right to rape their wives in India because Marital Rape is not a crime. Ironically, sex workers are at a better position than wives, because they can technically refuse to serve a client, but wives can’t)