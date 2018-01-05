Kick-Boxing Her Opponents And Winning Bouts, 25 Y.O Kajal Is No Ordinary Doctor

I’ve always considered doctors to be benign creatures, you know all the white-coat and straight-faced appearance they have. But an Ayurvedic medicine graduate from Mysuru, Dr. Kajal Naresh Kumar is not someone you can call an ordinary doctor. Excelled in martial arts, Kajal won the Mixed Martial Arts round in the Rampage Fighting Championship, Malaysia.



Her love for kickboxing and martial arts was triggered when last year she joined a gym and was fascinated by those practicing kickboxing. Following this, she joined kick-boxing classes in June. It was in November that she took part in her first fight.

“She expressed an interest in learning kickboxing. She is a sincere pupil and regular for classes. So, I asked her if she would like to compete,” said her trainer, Samith Bhat.

“When she took a few punches, she did not back off. She went right back into the fight and I knew she was a fighter in her heart,” he added. She won the bout and went on to participate in the National kick-boxing championship in Patna in December 2016, organized by the Kickboxing Federation of India. She won the gold in kickboxing in the 56 kg category that had 10 participants. She started taking a keen interest in pursuing this as a career as a result of which she took part in the Rampage Fighting Championship, coming out as a winner.

Apart from her relentless dedication to the sport, it’s her family’s never-ending support that gives her the motivation to go on. And now, inspired by fellow fighter and Team Genesis member Basavesh — a 25-year-old, who a clinical psychologist in Mysuru who has aced several bouts, she has set her eyes on the ultimate prize- the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

With the level of dedication she possesses, we have high hopes of her excelling in her future endeavors.

H/T: The Hindu