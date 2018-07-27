Khasi Women To Lose ST Status Along With Constitutional Protections If They Marry Non-Khasi Men

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council – administering Meghalaya’s Khasi – hills has passed a Bill that declares that Khasi women who marry a non-Khasi will lose their Scheduled Tribe status along with constitutional protections. Also, children born in these marriages will be under this new law.

Passed unanimously by the council on July 25 and awaiting the governor’s accent followed by gazette notification, the bill states:

“Any Khasi woman who marries a Non-Khasi as well as her offspring[s] born out of such marriage[s] shall be deemed as Non-Khasi who shall lose the Khasi status and all privileges and benefits as a member of the Khasi Tribe who cannot claim preferential privileges under any law.”

Every single member of the council voted in favor of the amendment, and even three women members of the council expressed their support.

But the Khasi women in civil society organizations and bodies like the Meghalaya State Commission for Women have stood up against the bill. Calling the Bill antithetical to the “very foundations of the Khasi society” activist Angela Rangad said that it is “completely against the matrilineal structure of the Khasis”.

Rangad added, “If the council really wants to protect Khasi culture, they should strengthen local self-governance institutions at the grassroots level and check the control of a small section of tribal elite over land. Instead, they are targeting women.”

As per the Khasi matrilineal society, children take their mother’s last name and daughters inherit all the wealth or property of parents.

“The matrilineal tradition has been there since time immemorial in Khasi society,” Theilin Phanbuh, chairperson of the state women’s commission, said. “To change it suddenly without public opinion is just gender discrimination as it targets just the woman and her children.”

“The tribal protectors have been selling away our forests and natural resources,” Agnes Kharshiing, president of the Civil Society Women’s Organisation, said. “How can they even think of ostracising a woman like that on the basis of who she has married?”

But the Khasi council’s chief executive member Hispreaching Son Shylla has defended the Bill and insisted that it will “save the tiny Khasi tribe that is on the very verge of extinction”. Shylla said, “Inter-community marriages have eroded the basic structure of the Khasi society. Many outsiders marry Khasi women only to bypass all legal safeguards that protect the tribal society. This is about our existence.”

He said that the non-Khasi men get married to these Khasi women to use their marriage as a “multipurpose certificate” to get the benefits given by the Constitution to tribal people. “We don’t need the opinion of women who feel ashamed to be Khasis and think of themselves as too forward,” he said.

“The Bill will curtail the designs of those non-tribals whose sole objective is to do business in the Khasi hills using the name of their Khasi wives. I doubt there will be anyone, with the exception of a few people who are always anti-Khasi, who will oppose the Bill,” said Donald V Thabah of the nationalist Khasi Students’ Union.

