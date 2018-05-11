Keshsa & Shivani Uncork Their Dreams With The Vegan Accessories Store, Arture

What comes to your mind when you think of a cork? A wine bottle or probably the last party when a cork had hit an eye or two?

Well, for me that image totally changed when the story of 25-year-old entrepreneurs Shivani and Keshsa came in an organic bottle.

These young entrepreneurs have given cork an entirely new identity. So when the fashion bug bit them, they wanted to up their ante in the most ethical and sustainable manner. They brought their dreams to reality with Arture.

Keshsa and Shivani’s brainchild Arture is a combination of Art+Nature. With a dream to design something that was different, stylish yet functional and 100% organic, Arture was launched through a crowdfunding campaign in April 2015.

To delve deeper into the existence and functioning of the vegan brand, I spoke to Founder Shivani who is also the sole designer at Arture. Excerpts:

If you could describe your brand in three words, what would they be?

Art | Nature | Minimalist

What inspired you to start Arture?

Since I come from a design background, I have always been inclined towards fashion. Initially, after graduating from NIFD, I started working with a brand that dealt in leather products. After working there, I realized that I wanted to construct something that is non-leather and sustainable. I then came across the cork fabrics and learned about all the amazing ways in which it can replace leather. Of course, my love and passion for animals also made me switch to creating products that are environmently healthy.

But why the cork and not any other organic material, I asked.

Cork is extremely appealing. It has a natural texture that makes it look gorgeous. And since most of our products are the ones that are generally made in leather, people compare the two.

So, I’d like to mention that cork has the same durability and flexibility as compared to a leather. Secondly, cork is naturally waterproof so the dirt can be easily wiped off. Thirdly, in places like Chennai, where we are located, leather products face the issue of fungus. Cork products, on the other hand, are anti-fungal and light weight.

What do you have in store for the future of Arture?

This year we want to do a lot of product variations. Right now we are in a nascent stage but we have a lot of ideas in the pipeline. Moving beyond bags and wallets, we have recently designed notebooks and will soon get into laptop sleeves, stationary, and belts.

Do you use any other material apart from cork?

No, we use only cork in our products with cotton lining on the inside.

What advice would you give to young women entrepreneurs?

I would just say, ‘Don’t be afraid because a fear stops the birth of great ideas and businesses. So if you have an idea that you believe in and the requisite skills, then just dive in because there is never a perfect time.’

Green business is all the rage right now. But what was the biggest challenge you faced while opening Arture?

For us, the biggest challenge was to change people’s perception. People are used to seeing certain things in a certain way and that is why at times, there is a bit of resistance. Moreover, when it comes to cork, people think it is something very hard. But so far we have got a good response whenever we have hosted exhibitions.

If you had to pick a theme for your SS17 collection, what would it be?

A theme that I am really curious to bring to our collection is Androgyny. We design a lot of unisex products. In fact, our women products are also very gender neutral.

What are the three things in your:

Wallet: Random things from the countries I have traveled too. A Disneyland ticket and business cards.

Bag: A notebook, a pen, and a portable charger.

One handbag style that every girl should have?

A perfect Tote is a must-have for every girl.

A celeb you want to see carrying your bag?

I would love to see Gul Panag and Emma Stone carrying Arture.

If you had to impart a bit of bag wisdom, what would it be?

It would be ‘You should sort out your bag every once a while. I believe ‘A tidy bag gives a tidy mind.’

Shivani shared how she found popcorn in her bag a week after she had watched a film.

You can visit Shivani’s vegan store here and follow them on Instagram here.

This article was first published on October 20, 2017.